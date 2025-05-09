From Pulpit To Pitch: Pope Francis Used Sport To Get His Message To A Wider World − That Could Continue With Baseball-Loving Leo XIV

MENAFN - The Conversation) The world of sport is“a constellation of many stars,” Pope Francis told La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian daily sports newspaper, during a wide-ranging interview in January 2021.

On April 21, 2025, that world lost, if not one of its brightest stars, then certainly one of its highest-placed advocates in Francis . In his youth, Francis was only ever a street athlete, but he was an avid and lifelong sports fan, especially when it came to soccer. In fact, Francis incorporated his love of the beautiful game into his outlook as pope – for him, sport was a way to communicate with people from all backgrounds and all corners of the globe.

With Leo XIV now installed as Francis' successor, that sporting theme could continue in the Vatican, though the center of gravity may migrate from soccer to baseball. As befitting a U.S. pope, Leo is known to be a fan of the national pastime, in particular his native Chicago White Sox .

Always 'un cuervo!'

Long before the papacy, even before his first steps toward priesthood, for Jorge Mario Bergoglio – the boy who would go on to become Pope Francis – there was his hometown sports club , Buenos Aires' San Lorenzo de Almagro.

It was“part of my cultural identity,” Francis later said, so much so that he maintained his club membership throughout his life.

That became news upon his death, when a photo of his club card went viral. Argentine sports fans noted that his membership card number , 88235, coincided with his age, 88, and the moment of his death in Argentina time: 2:35 AM.

Francis' relationship with San Lorenzo de Almagro was marked by mutual affection. The team memorialized him in various ways . They noted how he continues to accompany them by emblazoning on their jerseys his image and the words“juntos por la eternidad” or“together forever.”

In a touching video tribute posted on social media following Francis' death, the club affirmed his belonging, from his childhood through his papacy, as“un cuervo” – or“crow,” a nod to the nickname for the team and its fans rooted in the club's founding by a Catholic priest. In Lunfardo, a dialect in Buenos Aires,“cuervo” is also slang for priest. For his team,“Papa Cuervo” was“never just one more fan, he was always one of us.”

A sporting world pays tribute

And it wasn't just his home team that mourned Francis' death.

On the day of his passing, moments of silence preceded play from Citi Field , the home of Major League Baseball's New York Mets, to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys , the temporary soccer venue of Spanish soccer giant Barcelona.

In Italy, soccer matches were rescheduled to honor the national period of mourning, and players and coaches from AS Roma filed into St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects.

Pope Francis holds a tennis racket presented to him by the Italian Tennis Federation in 2015. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Across social media platforms, the sporting world responded to the loss of one they considered their own. Spanish tennis champ Rafael Nadal tweeted his condolences and observed that the day was indeed“un día triste,” or“sad day.”

The NFL's New Orleans Saints expressed condolences and commemorated their relationship with the pope, a connection born of a digital anomaly. Each time Francis posted #Saints on his X – formerly Twitter – account, it automatically tagged the NFL team, which did not mind the accidental blessings .

When global attention turned to speculating about the next pope, the soccer world continued to mourn and honor their star. From April 29 to May 1, each Champions League semifinal match – youth, women's and men's alike – was preceded by a moment of silence.

In the words of world soccer body UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin:“Pope Francis was a beacon of hope for... (a) humanity that will now remain orphaned of that voice – tireless and powerful – that always rose in defense of the poor, the humble, and the vulnerable to call for respect, acceptance, and equality and to implore a peace that always seemed distant ...”

Pope Francis is given a San Lorenzo's shirt as he greets the faithful prior to his first 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica during Easter Mass on March 31, 2013. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Sport as language of life

For Francis, sport was more than a game or a pastime.

It was a vernacular, and soccer was his dialect. He was fluent and it showed. He recognized in sport the potential to communicate in what he called a universal language that“extends across borders, language, race, religion and ideology; it possesses the capacity to unite people, together, by fostering dialogue and acceptance.”

The online archive of his pontificate contains well over 60 sport-related audiences, messages and letters, including video greetings on occasions such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl LI in 2017 .

The significance of sport as a distinctive body of his papal teaching is also indicated by the Spanish release in 2024 of“Más Allá De Los Límites: El Deporte Según El Papa Francisco ,” or“Beyond the Limits: Sports According to Pope Francis.” The book came with a forward by Carlo Ancelotti, the storied manager of a litany of soccer greats, including Real Madrid.

Sport emerged early as one of Jorge Bergoglio's native tongues, bound intimately to memory, family, identity and belonging – threads also evident in his canon of teachings on sport. In“Hope ,” his 2024 autobiography, Francis dedicates a chapter to sport and weaves stories of his beloved soccer throughout the book in a manner that reveals how“the experience of the people and their passions” became for him a source and site for his theology of encounter .

A commitment to inclusivity is a constitutive element in his teaching on both sport and encounter. Among those who paid tribute on Francis' passing were the organizers of the Paralympic Games , who posted:“Today humanity lost a great man ... passionate about sport and passionate about inclusion, which epitomizes everything the Paralympic Movement stands for.”

'Getting in the game'

Francis urged ,“'Get in the game' not only in sports ... but also in life, in the search for the good, without fear but with courage and enthusiasm. Get in the game with others and with God ... Place your talents at the service of the encounter among people, of friendship and of inclusion.”

Pope Francis salutes the cricket team of the Vatican. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

He put this into practice with the launch and sponsorship in 2019 of Athletica Vaticana , a dedicated sports body for the city-state. He also gave his blessing and backing to St. Peter's Cricket Club , the first-ever Vatican women's soccer team , and Sport at the Service of Humanity , a collaborative global movement that seeks to“leverage the power of Faith and Sport as a platform for good.”

“Get in the game” was a call intended not only for athletes – amateur, collegiate, Special Olympian, professional – but for street-ballers, schoolyard players, fans and gamers of all kinds. In sports and play, Francis found the potential for a“school of peace” because they provided opportunities“to go outside of our own walls and learn how to participate, to overcome, to struggle together,” charting ways forward for church and society“to overcome all forms of discrimination and exclusion.”

Francis never forgot the joys or even the sorrows of sports as a player or as a fan.“Playing is a right,” he wrote in his memoir ,“and there's also the hallowed right not to be a champion.”

Behind every ball, he saw a kid with a dream and aspirations, and he recognized himself on the soccer field – a“pata dura,” the kid with two left feet,“sleeves rolled up, and often with grazed knees.” On the sports field, like elsewhere, he recognized and took delight in the beauty of God.

The link between the papacy and the sporting world looks set to continue under Pope Leo XIV.

The media quickly noted that soccer aficionado Francis had been succeeded by an amateur tennis player and fan.

The new pope's brother had to resolve an online dispute by affirming Leo is a fan of the South Side's Chicago White Sox and not the North Side's Cubs.

Regardless, the city's two baseball franchises responded with dueling stadium signs claiming the pope as their own. Meanwhile, ESPN reported that NBA teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, former Villanova Wildcats-turned-New York Knicks chatted about a possible alumni reunion with the newest rising star in the constellation of sports: Pope Leo XIV.