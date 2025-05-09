“No Truce Felt” In Kharkiv Region As Russian Assaults Ongoing Near Vovchansk Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the Kharkiv front, the so-called“truce” declared by Russian dictator Putin is not felt at all. The enemy continues its assault operations.

This was reported on television by Pavlo Shamshyn, Spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“On the Kharkiv front, Putin's declared truce is completely unnoticeable. In fact, over the past week, we've seen significant intensification of enemy actions. On some days, the enemy carried out up to 11 assaults at our positions. The main flashpoint remains Vovchansk. The town has essentially ceased to exist as a livable space, but the enemy continues storming it – both the town itself and surrounding settlements such as Vovchanski Khutory and Tykhe,” Shamshyn said.

According to him, the Russians continue shelling Vovchansk with artillery of various calibers, multiple rocket launch systems, mortars, heavy flamethrower systems, and drones.

Regarding the situation near Dvorichna, Shamshyn noted that over the past week, Russian activity has shifted northward, closer to the border. The enemy attacked near Stroivka and Topoli, but all attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

The Spokesperson confirmed that Ukrainian defense forces had liberated a forested area near the village of Lyptsi, emphasizing the importance of the location.

“The area isn't large – around 200 hectares. But some places on the front shouldn't be measured in square kilometers alone. The Lyptsi area includes a number of dominant heights. On a clear day, you can see the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, including Saltivka district, from one of these elevations. Incidentally, Lyptsi and those heights were among the main objectives of the Russian offensive that began exactly a year ago, on May 10. They did not achieve that goal. And just yesterday, our units liberated the 'Berlin' forest area north of Lyptsi,” Shamshyn explained, noting that the liberation was of tactical importance as the Russians were pushed back.

According to Shamshyn, during this battle, Russian forces lost about 1,500 personnel (killed and wounded), along with a large amount of weapons and military equipment.

Commenting on the situation in Vovchansk, he said that almost no buildings remain – only rubble and bricks. Yet the enemy has not stopped trying to capture the town.

“After a year of intense combat and bombardment, virtually nothing remains of Vovchansk. It's all ruins and smashed brick – a town destroyed to its foundations. If anything still exists, it might be underground communications or basements. And these basements are being used by the Russians to amass troops, ammunition, supplies, water, and so on. It's important to understand: they haven't abandoned their effort to seize Vovchansk,” he noted.

Regarding Kupiansk, Shamshyn stated that the enemy continues trying to move infantry groups to the right bank of the Oskil River, north of the town.

“Their goal there is to hold and, if possible, expand a bridgehead to create a threat to Kupiansk from the north or along the right bank. But for that threat to become truly real, they would need to construct pontoon crossings over the Oskil to transfer equipment and maintain effective logistics,” said Shamshyn.

At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence is detecting enemy attempts to build such crossings and is promptly destroying them.

As Ukrinform reported, six people were wounded in Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours due to Russian aggression, including an 11-year-old boy.