Shmyhal, European Leaders Visit Superhumans Rehabilitation Center

Shmyhal reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The Superhumans Center specializes in prosthetics, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, hearing restoration, and psychological support for Ukrainians injured during the Russian invasion.

“Both soldiers and civilians undergo rehabilitation here. All services at the center are provided free of charge. In less than two years, the Superhumans Center has produced over 1,200 prosthetics and performed more than 1,000 complex reconstructive surgeries on faces and limbs. There are plans to expand with two more centers in other Ukrainian cities,” Shmyhal stated.

The Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude to the founders and donors who made the center's work possible.

“Developing a strong rehabilitation support system is a key priority for the government. Currently, more than 500 medical facilities across Ukraine offer rehabilitation services to adults and children. We thank everyone helping to overcome the most devastating consequences of this war,” Shmyhal emphasized.

