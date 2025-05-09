Alex Perry and his mom, Josefine Perry, embrace after recording their first episode of the Alex Perry On Fire podcast together.

Alex Perry said he wants his podcast to serve as a beacon, urging everyone to explore their true potential and purpose.

Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by Dallas' top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry.

“We never said 'I love you' growing up, but we knew there was love.”

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful and deeply personal episode of the Alex Perry On Fire podcast , host Alex Perry sits down with his mother, Josefine Perry, for an unflinching conversation about motherhood and the hard-won path to mutual understanding.As Mother's Day approaches, the episode offers a rare glimpse into the complexities of the mother-child relationship, particularly when shaped by cultural dissonance, emotional restraint, and unspoken expectations. The Perry family's journey-from war-torn Europe to Beverly Hills, from English boarding schools to American adolescence-is the backdrop for a conversation about the enduring impact of upbringing and the courage it takes to break generational cycles.“We never said 'I love you' growing up, but we knew there was love,” said Alex Perry.“My mom had to be the backbone, and it wasn't until recently that I started asking the questions I never thought to ask before.”Josefine Perry speaks candidly about her emotionally distant mother, her own sense of isolation as a child, and the regrets she carries about her parenting.“I can only look not back but at today and forward,” she said.“I'm so proud of who and where you all are. Somewhere along the way, you've mastered what didn't come naturally to me.”Through moments of humor, vulnerability and clarity, the episode underscores that healing between generations is possible-but only through honest reflection and active effort.The Alex Perry On Fire podcast was born out of Alex Perry's own search for meaning beyond professional success. As the top-ranked luxury real estate agent in Texas , Perry launched the show to create“real and raw conversations” about the challenges behind the scenes.“People are tired of surface-level talk,” Perry explains.“This podcast is about helping people grow, no matter their background.”This special episode focusing on motherhood not only highlights the emotional intricacies of parent-child dynamics, but also aligns with the podcast's mission: to ignite vulnerability and transformation in listeners' lives.The full episode is available now on all major podcast platforms.***Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by Dallas' top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry. The mission is to help others find balance in life, a journey that he shares. Through deep conversations with a variety of guests, Perry hopes to show listeners that they aren't alone-that everyone has something to celebrate and everyone has struggles.

Questions I Never Asked My Mom: A Raw Conversation About Family, Love and Healing

