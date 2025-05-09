Adani Group, DGPC Sign Mou To Develop 5,000 MW Hydropower Projects In Bhutan

MENAFN - KNN India)The Adani Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to jointly develop 5,000 megawatts of hydropower projects in Bhutan.

This agreement expands upon an existing collaboration between the two companies on the Wangchhu Hydropower Project, where DGPC holds a controlling 51 percent stake while Adani maintains 49 percent.

The comprehensive 5,000 MW initiative will involve identifying additional hydropower and pumped storage projects throughout Bhutan.

The partners will prepare Detailed Project Reports and implement these developments in phases, enhancing the nation's hydroelectric infrastructure.

Naresh Telgu, Adani Green Hydro emphasised the partnership's significance, stating: "This partnership reflects our deep commitment to developing clean energy infrastructure that enhances regional energy security. Together with DGPC, we are enabling Bhutan to harness its hydropower potential and export reliable green energy to India."

As part of the arrangement, Adani will facilitate power offtake and integration with India's commercial power markets, thereby strengthening Bhutan's position in regional energy trade.

Both the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India have endorsed this collaborative initiative.

(KNN Bureau)