President Of Nigeria Meets Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abuja: President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu met today with the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh AlKhulaifi.



Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and enhance them.



The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Africa, in addition to a host of topics of common interest.