Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Innovating Abuse-Deterrent Drug Delivery In A Shifting Opioid Landscape



Nutriband's AVERSA(TM) technology is advancing toward commercialization as the first abuse-deterrent transdermal fentanyl patch

Recent FDA regulatory changes underscore the urgent need for safer opioid delivery methods and responsible prescribing Strategic milestones with partner Kindeva and a strengthened global IP portfolio position Nutriband for long-term growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

A Market Demanding Safer Opioid Solutions

The opioid crisis remains a critical public health challenge in the U.S. and globally, prompting a series of new regulatory measures designed to improve safety and reduce misuse. In early 2025, the FDA approved Journavx (suzetrigine), a first-in-class non-opioid painkiller offering patients safer alternatives to opioids. Additionally, opioid manufacturers are now required to include prepaid mail-back envelopes for safe disposal of unused medications, while enhanced boxed warnings on opioid labels further reinforce the dangers of misuse, addiction, and overdose.

These regulatory shifts reflect a growing emphasis on not only expanding non-opioid options but also improving the safety of existing opioid therapies, creating a compelling market opportunity for...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN