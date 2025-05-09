TAP Air Portugal's Altitude Film Fest Takes Off For Second Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Emerging Filmmakers are Invited to Enter Short Fiction or Documentary Films for Awards Selection and to be Screened Onboard as Inflight Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAP Air Portugal again celebrates international cinema with the return of its onboard film festival Altitude Film Fest . This innovative project celebrates film at 30,000 feet, also while promoting Portugal, its culture and traditions.

Altitude Film Fest offers a rare international platform for emerging filmmakers, challenging them to submit short fiction or documentary films up to 30 minutes in length. Only short films produced between March 1, 2024 and April 30, 2025 will be accepted. Registration costs $10 and applications are open until May 31, 2025.

Selection criteria includes that part of the film was shot ion Portugal, or one of its territories, or that the content focuses on Portuguese culture. The works submitted will be pre-selected by a committee appointed by TAP and, after this initial sorting, a list of films will be submitted for final evaluation by an independent jury made up of professionals from the film industry. The finalists will be notified by July 28, 2025.

Created with the aim of showcasing new talent and providing passengers with a distinctive cultural offer, the Altitude Film Fest transforms the in-flight entertainment system on TAP's long-haul aircraft into an actual cinema. In the October 2025, passengers on the airline's long-haul flights will have the opportunity to watch the 10 finalist films and vote for their favorite, thus helping to choose the winners. The final selection of winners will result from a combination of the jury's vote (40 percent) and the on-board public's vote (60 percent).

The awards ceremony is scheduled for World Cinema Day, on November 5, 2025, in Lisbon. The films honored with the Best Fiction Film and Best Documentary Film Grand Prizes will be awarded a travel grant worth 1,500 euros each. This award not only recognizes the artistic and narrative excellence of the winning films, but also offers filmmakers the chance to explore new horizons and be inspired by new experiences around the world.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Altitude Film Fest, please visit .

