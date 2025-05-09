403
QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR2.9Bn
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills with maturities of 7, 21, 84, 175, 273, and 336 days, worth QR 2.9bn.
The QCB issued QR500mn for 7 days (new issue), with a rate of 4.610 percent; QR500 million for 21 days (tap issuance) with a rate of 4.618 percent; QR500mn for 84 days (tap issuance), with a rate of 4.56%; QR500mn for 175 days, (tap issuance), with a rate of 4.367%; QR500mn for a period of 273 days (new issue) with a rate of 4.265%; and QR400mn for 336 days (tap issuance), with a return of 4.23%.
The total bids received for the QCB treasury bills amounted to QR10bn.
