G V Prakash, Kayadu Lohar's Film Titled 'Immortal'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Music director, producer and actor G V Prakash Kumar's upcoming film that is being directed by Mariappan Chinna has now been titled 'Immortal', its makers announced on Friday.

The title poster of the film was released by actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Venkat Prabhu.

Both shared the title poster on their respective X timelines and wrote, "A title that says it all. @AKfilmfactory Production No. 2 is titled as #Immortal : @gvprakash & @11Lohar. Produced by @arun_kumaroffl Directed by @DirMari_Chinna."

Sharing the title posters of the film on his X timeline, actor and music director G V Prakash wrote, "Here is the first look of my next #Immortal. @11Lohar ... a thriller film @DirMari_Chinna @AKfilmfactory @SamCSmusic @gopiprasannaa."

The unit of the film released two posters to announce the title. While is one poster G V Prakash is seen in Kayadu Lohar's long flowing tresses, the other has an image of both G V Prakash and Kayadu in a bath tub, each holding a wine goblet in their hand.

The film features actress Kayadu Lohar, who shot to fame with her outstanding performance in the blockbuster 'Dragon', as the female lead.

The film has an impressive technical team working on it. Produced by Arun Kumar Dhanasekaran, the film will have music by Sam C S.

Cinematography for the film will be by Arun Radhakrishnan, while editing for the film will be the immensely talented San Lokesh. Art direction for this thriller will be by Siva Shankar and stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Sakthi Saravanan.

The film, which has the tag line 'Every door hides a deeper story', will have its dance sequences choreographed by Sabarish while costumes will be designed by Vynod Sundar and Tamil Selvan. The film's VFX portions are to be handled by Mahi while the DI is to be done by Get In Dream Studio.