Fatpipe Announces Leadership Team Appointments As It Accelerates Expansion Following Nasdaq Listing

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe, Inc. FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN ) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide the highest levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs), today announced the appointment of its full executive management team as it continues to build on the momentum of its recent Nasdaq listing, scaling operations globally to meet increasing demand for secure, reliable, and optimized enterprise connectivity.

"While our innovative solutions remain the foundation of our success, our world-class leadership team is a key driver of FatPipe's competitive advantage," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, Chairman and CEO of FatPipe. "With decades of combined expertise in networking technology, cybersecurity, sales, and finance, we have built a leadership team ready to drive FatPipe's next phase of growth. Together, we are focused on expanding our talent base and seizing opportunities in a total addressable market expected to exceed $17.6 billion by 2030, with active initiatives underway in the U.S., India, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and beyond."

Executive Appointments Include:



Tom Aufiero , appointed SVP of Sales, Cybersecurity , brings decades of senior sales leadership experience, most recently serving as SVP of Cybersecurity Sales at AT&T, where he led a $600 million sales team. He will focus on expanding FatPipe's cybersecurity sales and advancing new go-to-market initiatives.



Matt Swift joins as VP of Mid-Market Sales , bringing decades of sales leadership experience, most recently serving as AVP of Mid-Market Sales at AT&T, where he led a $700 million sales team. Swift will lead FatPipe's mid-market sales efforts across the U.S.



Eric Sherb has been appointed Chief Financial Officer . A CPA with over 14 years of financial leadership experience across public and private companies, Sherb will lead FatPipe's financial strategy, capital markets activities, and compliance as a Nasdaq-listed company.



Stephen Steel has been appointed VP of Product Management , leading FatPipe's product strategy and roadmap. With more than 25 years of product leadership experience, including serving as Product Manager at AT&T, Steel brings a strong foundation in scalable technology platforms. He will drive innovation across SD-WAN, SASE, and edge solutions, while identifying new market opportunities.



Harish Motwani is Executive Vice President of Strategic Business and Solution Sales , bringing deep expertise from leadership roles in telecom and enterprise solutions. Previously, he served as EVP at Reliance Datacomm, a $700 million datacom provider, where he led product strategy, roadmap development, and overall sales. He will lead FatPipe's business development and channel strategy in India. Motwani was also a member of the prestigious Indian Telecom Service of the Government of India, a select group responsible for shaping the country's telecom strategy.

Praveen Shinde is Vice President of Sales, India. Previously, he served as Head of Sales at Reliance Datacomm, where he led sales efforts for the $700 million company. Shinde brings strong enterprise sales experience and will lead FatPipe's sales initiatives in the Indian market.

"With a strong leadership foundation, growth strategy in motion, and a healthy pipeline of products, FatPipe is positioned to meet the growing demand for secure, resilient, and scalable networking solutions in a hybrid, multi-cloud world," said, Ms. Sanch Datta, President and CTO.

Following its recent public listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, FatPipe is accelerating its hiring efforts across sales, marketing, and customer success to support its strategic growth initiatives. The Company is expanding its presence in existing markets and building new partnerships to drive adoption of its secure networking solutions.

FatPipe plans to hire 12 new Regional Sales Managers across the U.S. to support its aggressive growth initiatives in SD-WAN, SASE, and cybersecurity. This expansion is designed to accelerate customer acquisition, strengthen partner relationships, and deepen the company's direct engagement with enterprise clients nationwide.

FatPipe has pioneered software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) since its founding, with 12 foundational patents covering multi-path routing, failover, encryption, and secure connectivity. Today, FatPipe delivers a comprehensive suite of SD-WAN, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Cybersecurity, and Network Monitoring Services (NMS) products to more than 2,500 customers worldwide.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit . Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Company Contact Info

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE FatPipe Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED