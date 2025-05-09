Award-Winning Morning Show 'The Balancing Act' Presents Mission Matrimony From Mexico City

Mission Matrimony - The Balancing Act

Jared and Sydney Bowman received a 10-year vow renewal celebration at Live Aqua Urban Resort, courtesy of The Balancing Act, airing May 12th & 20th on Lifetime.

- Andrea Ocampo, Host of Mission MatrimonyFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Balancing Act , the long-running, award-winning morning show on Lifetime TV, is proud to unveil a heart-warming new special, Mission Matrimony, spotlighting the enduring love story of Jared and Sydney Bowman, previously seen on this season of Military Makeover with Montel, as they celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary with a touching vow renewal in vibrant Mexico City.The Balancing Act co-host, Andrea Ocampo, accompanied the Bowman's to highlight their journey and filmed on location at the luxurious Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende. The special episode captures the magic of recommitment while offering a deeper reflection on the beautiful love, resilience, and partnership the Bowman's share. The Bowmans, who originally honeymooned in Mexico, return to reignite their love in a curated experience that blends romance, culture, and luxury amenities designed specifically for them by the hotel. From sharing their story to savoring the benefits of Mexican hospitality, the episode brings viewers along on a touching and emotional journey.“This episode is about more than just vows-it's about choosing love again and again, through life's highs and lows,” said Andrea Ocampo.“The Bowmans remind us that real relationships are built on growth, intention, and celebrating each season together.”The couple's renewal ceremony, set against the elegant backdrop of Live Aqua's spectacular gardens, features authentic cuisine and intimate moments that make for must-see television.The Balancing Act Presents Mission Matrimony will air on May 12th and 20th at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.To learn more or stream past episodes, visit TheBalancingAct .Media Contact: Kristen Noffsinger, SVP, Kreps PR | ... | 954-464-7388###About The Balancing ActThe Balancing Actis a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetimeand find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.About BrandStar: We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels. BrandStar

