Speaktor Launches 50% Student Discount To Support Education

- Berkay KınacıTURKEY, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Speaktor , an AI text-to-speech platform, has launched a 50% discount for students and teachers around the world. This move aims to improve access to education for everyone. The initiative helps learners turn written content into natural-sounding audio, like textbooks and notes. This makes education more inclusive and flexible for auditory learners, students with special needs, and busy multitaskers.With over 100,000 users globally and support for 50+ languages, Speaktor has become a staple for content consumers who want to listen on the go. Now, with this student-first pricing model, Speaktor takes a strong step to make education both digital and accessible.Helping Students Learn Their WayThe effectiveness of text-to-speech technology is well-supported by academic research. A study on ResearchGate found that TTS software helped students with dyslexia do better in school. The study found that using TTS tools in learning can help students understand better. It can also reduce frustration and increase confidence for those who have trouble with regular reading.That's where Speaktor steps in. This tool uses strong speech synthesis algorithms and voice customization options. It lets students personalize their listening experience. They can adjust the pace, tone, and voice character to match their focus and learning style.“Students today are juggling more than ever: hybrid classrooms, digital textbooks, part-time jobs,” said Berkay Kınacı, COO of Tor, the company behind Speaktor.“We believe that the future of education lies in offering flexibility. Listening should be just as accessible as reading.”Accessibility by DesignSpeaktor is not merely a convenience; for many users, it serves as a critical accessibility tool. The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity says that dyslexia affects up to 20% of people. This makes it the most common learning disability. For these students, reading can be both time-consuming and frustrating.“Our data reveals that approximately 28% of student users turn to Speaktor as an essential accessibility tool, including those with dyslexia, ADHD, or visual impairments,” said Kınacı.“By transforming complex texts into engaging audio, we're not just simplifying content-we're fostering a more inclusive learning environment where every student has a fair opportunity to succeed.”Speaktor allows audio downloads in multiple formats (MP3, WAV), enabling seamless integration into study tools and mobile learning environments. It's accessible via the web, iOS, and Android, making it student-friendly wherever learning happens.A Conversation with Berkay Kınacı, COO of TorWe sat down with Berkay Kınacı to learn more about the vision behind the student plan and how Speaktor is reshaping learning through audio.Q: What prompted Speaktor to launch a student-focused discount now?Kınacı: The timing is intentional. EdTech has expanded rapidly, but many solutions still overlook students with different learning styles or accessibility needs. We wanted to eliminate cost as a barrier and encourage students to explore alternative ways of learning. With this 50% offer, anyone with a valid academic email can access Speaktor Premium for less.Q: How does Speaktor differ from other TTS tools?Kınacı: Speaktor doesn't just read, it delivers a dynamic and engaging listening experience. We offer realistic voice tones, emotions, accents, and adjustable speeds. We focus on clarity and engagement. We want the audio experience to be pleasant. This is important when listening to hours of academic content.Q: What feedback have you received from student users?Kınacı: One of our users is a university student with dyslexia. He told us he finished a whole semester's reading list in just two weeks with Speaktor. That's powerful. During exam periods, we notice a surge in activity as students convert articles, PDFs, and notes into audio for late-night listening.Q: Beyond Speaktor, how do your other tools support students?Kınacı: Transkriptor is our transcription solution. It automatically turns lectures, Zoom calls, and interviews into searchable, editable text. It's perfect for students who prefer to review content visually. Eskritor, on the other hand, is our AI writing assistant. It helps students brainstorm, draft, and refine essays or reports. Like Speaktor, both tools are offered a 50% discount to students and educators. We're building a full academic productivity suite tailored to student needs.Making Education Equitable Through TechSpeaktor's student discount is more than a pricing promotion; it's a statement on educational equity. In a world where students deal with time limits, mental health issues, and financial problems, adaptive learning tools can help. Tools like TTS and transcription software can turn struggle into success.“Our mission is simple,” said Kınacı.“No student should feel left out because of how they learn. Whether you read or listen, you should have equal access to knowledge.”

