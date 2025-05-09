Kyndryl Announces Operational Leadership Rotation

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, announced today a leadership rotation in some Delivery, Practice and Country roles.

Xerxes Cooper will become Global Leader of Kyndryl Delivery, responsible for leading Kyndryl's delivery organization that provides mission-critical enterprise technology services to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. Previously, Cooper was President of Kyndryl Strategic Markets where he grew signings, increased new business wins, scaled Kyndryl Consult and improved profitability.

Petra Goude has been appointed President of Kyndryl Strategic Markets overseeing select countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. Previously, Goude led the Core Enterprise and zCloud practice, where she drove digital transformation for customers by modernizing their mission-critical core systems with the breadth and depth of Kyndryl's capabilities.

Jamie Rutledge has been named President of Kyndryl U.S. He was previously the Global Leader of Kyndryl Delivery, where he was instrumental to the development of Kyndryl Bridge , the Company's AI-enabled operating platform. As part of the Company's 3A's strategy, Rutledge successfully led the Advanced Delivery initiative, substantially growing the adoption of Kyndryl Bridge and its use of GenAI and Agentic AI, delivering new value for customers.

Hassan Zamat has been appointed Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise and zCloud, which provides world-class services for customers as they design, modernize and manage their hybrid IT environments. In his previous role, he led Kyndryl's Accounts initiative as part of the Company's 3A's strategy, which has had a significant positive impact on Kyndryl's transformation.

"These exceptional leaders have been instrumental in executing our 3A's strategy – delivering success for our customers and profitable growth for Kyndryl," said Elly Keinan, Group President, Kyndryl. "Each has been essential to implementing our key growth initiatives, such as collaborating with our Alliance partners, modernizing customers' technology environments with GenAI and Agentic AI, and cultivating our culture as an employer of choice."

