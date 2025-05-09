Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Co-Development Agreements Analysis Report 2025 With Directory Of Deals Signed Since 2016

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016 to 2025" has been added tooffering.This report contains a comprehensive listing of co-development deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-development contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of co-development deals from 2016 to 2025.



The report provides access to co-development deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of the report offer essential insights into co-development dealmaking activities. The chapters progressively introduce and examine co-development trends, structure, and notable deals since 2016, presenting a listing of top active deal-making companies. The final chapters offer a detailed review of deals organized by various categories such as company, therapy, and technology type, while also providing insights into contract terms agreed upon by deal parties.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in co-development dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-development deal

2.3. Trends in co-development deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-development dealmaking by year, 2016-2025

2.3.2. Co-development dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2025

2.3.3. Co-development dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2025

2.3.4. Co-development dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2025

2.3.5. Co-development dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2025

2.3.6. Co-development dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-development partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-development deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of co-development deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-development agreement structure

Chapter 4 - Leading co-development deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-development deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Co-development deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-development deals with contracts 2016-2025

