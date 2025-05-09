403
Nexgen Energy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:25 AM EST - NexGen Energy Ltd. : Has mailed a Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to Shareholders of record as of May 1 in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, June 17, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). NexGen Energy Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $7.72.
