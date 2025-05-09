Westexec Advisors Welcomes Robert Blair As Principal

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WestExec Advisors, a leading bipartisan strategic and geopolitical risk advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Robert Blair, former Director of Policy and Strategic Planning at the Department of Commerce and longtime senior executive and legislative branch official, has been named a Principal of the firm.

Rob has more than two decades of experience on Capitol Hill, at the White House, and in several executive branch departments, as well as in the private sector, and brings expertise on technology policy and strategic competition, national security issues, and defense budgeting. Most recently, Rob led U.S. government affairs at Microsoft focused on national security and emerging technology issues. In the first Trump administration from 2020 to 2021, Rob served at the Commerce Department, focusing primarily on semiconductor policy, critical technology issues such as telecommunications and 5G, and export controls. He served at the Trump White House from 2019 to 2020, first as an Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff for National Security, and then as Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy. At the Office of Management and Budget, from 2017 to 2019, he was Associate Director for National Security Programs and oversaw approximately $1.3 trillion of projects, programs, and activities. Rob also spent 14 years on Capitol Hill as a senior staff member for the House Appropriations Committee, ultimately serving as Staff Director of both the Defense and Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittees. His early service as a Peace Corps Volunteer and a Presidential Management Fellow at the State Department underscores his lifelong commitment to public service.

"We are very proud to welcome Rob to WestExec," said Sergio Aguirre, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors. "His experience and deep understanding of technology and national security policy priorities makes him an invaluable resource to WestExec's growing client list. Rob is also a great leader, and we are fortunate to have him as a teammate."

WestExec Advisors, LLC helps business leaders make the best decisions by advising on geopolitical risk and emerging opportunities. To learn more, visit or email [email protected] .

