Skin Clique Just Made Personalized Skincare Even Easier

The physician-founded brand launches its Esthetician Program-bringing expert product guidance straight to your screen.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Clique, the physician-founded aesthetics company transforming access to medically backed skincare in 42 states, announced the launch of its Esthetician Program-a new offering that delivers personalized, virtual skincare consultations to patients nationwide.

This latest expansion introduces licensed estheticians into Skin Clique's care model to meet the growing demand for trustworthy, expert skincare support-especially in areas where clinical services may not yet be available. Designed to provide science-backed product guidance from the comfort of home, the Esthetician Program makes it easier than ever for patients to feel confident in their routines and supported in their skin health journeys.

"Skin Clique has always believed that skin health is health, and this program is a thoughtful extension of that mission. By introducing our Esthetician Program, we're not only expanding our services-we're increasing access to expert skincare guidance for even more patients, wherever they are in their journey," said Dr. Sarah Allen, MD, Founder, CEO, and Chief Clinical Officer of Skin Clique. "This program helps us meet patients where they are-providing evidence-based education and personalized product recommendations-while ensuring that all clinical care remains in the hands of our rigorously trained medical professionals."

Through one-on-one virtual consultations, estheticians will guide patients in selecting products tailored to their needs-whether they're new to skincare or refining an existing regimen. For those interested in more advanced options, estheticians can also connect patients with Skin Clique's clinical team, creating a seamless and trusted bridge to treatment-based care.

Whether you're shopping for the right serum or exploring your next step in professional aesthetics, Skin Clique's Esthetician Program offers accessible, expert support.

To learn more about Skin Clique, explore open positions, or find a provider, please visit skinclique

About Skin Clique

Skin Clique is a direct-to-patient aesthetics company operating in 42 states and growing. Founded by a medical doctor and nurse practitioner, Skin Clique connects patients with 700+ licensed providers for personalized consultations, clinically validated treatments, and premium skincare-delivered virtually, in-home, or at one of 30+ brick-and-mortar locations. Through a rigorous clinical training program, savings-based membership model, and commitment to holistic skin health, Skin Clique is setting a new standard for accessible, science-backed skincare. To learn more about Skin Clique, please visit us at . Follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

