Zelensky Urges Participants At Lviv Meeting To Support Creation Of Tribunal For Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on representatives of more than 40 countries gathered in Lviv today to support a decision to establish a tribunal to address the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine.

The head of state made this appeal in a video address to participants in the meeting, according to Ukrinform.

"If even one war goes unpunished, more wars will follow. That's exactly why Putin started a full-scale war against Ukraine – he got away with his earlier wars like a thug who never had to answer for anything. That must never happen again. And today, right in front of you, is a decision – a decision to create a mechanism that can help prevent future wars – through accountability. A decision to create a tribunal – a tribunal for the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He called on representatives of more than 40 countries present in Lviv to provide political support for this decision.

"Russia must be held accountable for its aggression just as the Nazis were. A strong tribunal for the crime of aggression can – and must – make any potential aggressor think twice. And we can make it happen if everyone who values human life stands up for life – not just here in Europe, but also in the United States and other nations just as we already see here with representatives from Japan and Australia," Zelensky added.

He also thanked the countries that had gathered for the meeting in Lviv for their joint efforts to create a justice infrastructure that would ensure accountability for Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I especially want to highlight the efforts of the Council of Europe – true leadership. Thank you to everyone working to make this tribunal an effective tool and to help strengthen the work of the International Criminal Court. My thanks also go to the Netherlands and the city of The Hague for being ready to become the home of justice – justice that Ukraine deserves in the face of this war," Zelensky said.

Separately, he noted that the European Union is preparing a new decision to support weapons production in Ukraine with EUR 1 billion.

"In total, it's about four billion euros in new support decisions from Europe as of today. Thank you very much for this," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated earlier that European foreign ministers would visit Ukraine on May 9 to discuss support for the defense industry and agree on political terms for the establishment of an international tribunal to punish war crimes and the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine