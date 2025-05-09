Ferrero® Looks To Supercharge Growth In North America With A Focus On Innovations Powered By Its World-Renowned Brands



Ferrero Rocher ® chocolate squares : The iconic flavors and textures of Ferrero Rocher in a new shape and stand-up bag that's perfect for sharing. Each chocolate square has a delicious chocolate shell, creamy filling, and crunchy hazelnuts. Varieties include Milk Hazelnut, Dark Hazelnut, White Hazelnut, Caramel Hazelnut and Assorted. Available in stores beginning September 2025.

Tic Tac ® Dr Pepper: The next unique flavor collaboration from the Tic Tac brand features the one-of-a-kind sweetness of the fan-favorite soft drink Dr Pepper®. Available beginning Fall 2025. Nutella ® Peanut: Nutella's first taste innovation in more than 60 years, this latest addition to the Nutella portfolio is the best of both worlds. It combines the distinctive creaminess of Nutella cocoa hazelnut spread with the delicious taste of roasted peanuts. Available starting Spring 2026.

"Our momentum here has never been stronger," said Michael Lindsey, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. "Developing Nutella and Ferrero Rocher products specifically for the North American market represents a defining moment in our company's history. These innovations will engage both loyal fans and new consumers, boosting our power brands and further solidifying our position as a category leader in North America."

"Ferrero has been driving growth in our categories with disruptive, toptier innovation for years," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. "We're looking forward to delivering more and more value for our retail partners with the biggest, most exciting slate of innovations we've ever brought to Sweets & Snacks Expo."

Other new Ferrero products featured at the Sweets & Snacks Expo include:



Butterfinger ® Flavors: Marshmallow Butterfinger is the next of many new exciting flavors of the iconic candy bar, following the success of Salted Caramel Butterfinger. Launching just in time for spooky season, it's available in stores September 2025.

CRUNCH ® White: A classic twist on the iconic CRUNCH you love, coming soon in white chocolate for a limited time only. Available Halloween 2025.

Kinder Schoko-Bons: Experience the classic Kinder taste with a delightful twist. Schoko Bons are a harmonious blend of smooth milk chocolate, creamy milky center, and crispy hazelnut pieces for an irresistible melt-in-your-mouth treat. Each piece is individually wrapped, making them perfect for sharing and celebrating meaningful moments with family and friends during the holidays. Available for a limited time during the winter holidays and Easter.

New Keebler ® Chips Deluxe treats: The Keebler elves are excited to announce the relaunch of the Keebler Chips Deluxe brand, featuring a refreshed visual identity and three new cookie creations set to launch next year:



Keebler ® Chips Deluxe Fudge Filled: A first-to-market, multi-textured crunchy chocolate chip cookie with a soft fudge filling



Keebler ® Chips Deluxe Brownie: An indulgent, chocolate-y treat for those who prefer soft-baked cookies Keebler ® Chips Deluxe CRUNCH: An exciting new partnership with CRUNCH to develop a cookie with its recognizable milk chocolate and rice crisp, offering a delightful crunch in every bite



Kinder Chocolate ® Halloween Lay Down Bag: This pack of twenty individually wrapped treats is perfect for sharing the delicious, creamy taste of Kinder Chocolate with your little ghosts and goblins this Halloween.

Kinder Bueno ® Halloween Lay Down Bag: The irresistible, one-of-a-kind crispy, creamy chocolate bar now comes in snack size, perfect for sharing with both trick-or-treaters and adults. Available Halloween 2025.

Royal Dansk ® Garden Cookie Collection: The new Garden Cookie Collection brings spring and summer fruit orchards to life with white chocolate raspberry and lemon butter zest. Available Spring 2026 in a new 5.64 oz snack box.

Fannie May® Mini Pixies and Mint Meltaways Standup Bags : Fannie May's most popular gourmet chocolate treats are now in mini form, in a portable package. Available in stores now.

Kinder® Kinderini Cookies: A new crunchy shortbread cookie that parents can give as an anytime snack, guaranteed to put a smile on kids' faces. Kinderini cookies are a lightly sweetened combination of buttery and cocoa shortbreads, just the right size for a kid's snack. Available now.

Mother's® Cookies Dynamite Dinosaurs: Mother's Cookies' first-ever chocolate-y cookie is inspired by the fierce dinosaurs from Jurassic World. It delivers a roaring good time with every bite. Available now in stores nationwide.

New Famous Amos® Flavor & LTO Packaging: Famous Amos Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies are a delicious combination of semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips with the comforting flavor of oats to create another bite-size cookie with big taste. Available now in select retailers and nationwide starting January 2026. The Original Chocolate Chip Famous Amos Cookies are available now, while supplies last, in a limited release Collector's Edition package that pays homage to the 1975 original graphics and Wally Amos. Festive Seasonal Treats: These new treats are arriving just in time for your Halloween, Valentine's Day, and winter holiday celebrations. CRUNCH and Butterfinger Jingles and CRUNCH and Butterfinger Hearts will be relaunched, while Kinder and Tic Tac Chewy will be included in Halloween variety bags.

This lineup of major innovations is just the latest example of Ferrero's focus on the market, which also includes expansion into new categories and significant investment in manufacturing and logistics. In the past five years, Ferrero has invested hundreds of millions in new and expanded facilities across the U.S. and Canada, including a new Innovation Center and North America R&D Labs in Chicago, the expansion of plants in Illinois and Ontario, and new distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona.

Ferrero is located at Booth #1802 on the Sweets & Snacks Expo floor. For more information, visit ferreronorthamerica.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella ® , Kinder ® , Tic Tac ® , and Ferrero Rocher ® . More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger ® , CRUNCH ® , Keebler ® , Famous Amos ® , Mother's Cookies ® , and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. .

Media Contact: Cassi DePasquale ([email protected] )

SOURCE Ferrero North America