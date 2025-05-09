Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CCTV4:My China Story Global Premiere

CCTV4:My China Story Global Premiere


2025-05-09 07:48:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Produced by the Chinese Global Program Center under China Media Group, the four-part series is a moving narrative of friendship between people from different backgrounds. Through the firsthand experiences of the four protagonists, "My China Story" also explores areas of cooperation and shared opportunities between China and Russia, while offering a unique perspective on the success of China's modernization.

"My China Story" is featuring in a season of high-quality documentaries from China Media Group that are being broadcast on platforms including the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), the official website of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russia's Greater Asia TV, Russia's BRICS TV, and the VK video platform. The season will last until September.

This year, CMG's Chinese Global Program Center is rolling out a series of high-quality programs to mark major upcoming international events. They include a special series of reports, "Returning After Study", focusing on the China-Central Asia Summit, the documentary "Homeland", co-produced with five Central Asian countries, the multimedia project "Brazilian Journalists' Perspective on China", coinciding with the BRICS Summit, and the integrated media event "SCO Youth: A Shared Dream", which will premiere around the time of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

SOURCE CCTV4

MENAFN09052025003732001241ID1109528445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search