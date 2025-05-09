First-Ever Edition Of Satexpo Middle East To Spotlight Innovations Shaping Global Space And Satellite Industry

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, May , 2025: SATExpo Middle East 2025 launches as the premier regional event for the space and satellite industry, in response to industry demand for a specialised platform for innovation and collaboration.

Set to take place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), SATExpo has grown out of long-running B2B event CABSAT. While the annual edition of CABSAT covers a wide spectrum of broadcast, content, and digital media, SATExpo zeroes in on critical applications across aviation, maritime, government, telecom, energy, and emergency response sectors.

The highly anticipated inaugural edition will welcome 140+ international exhibiting brands and 8,000+ senior-level professionals, high-level buyers, and global thought leaders to explore the latest breakthroughs, share insights and shape the future of space technology. SATExpo will also showcase transformative technologies that are shaping the industry, from next-generation satellite systems to best-in-class space exploration innovations.

Shaping an advancing market:

Driven by the National Space Strategy 2030, the UAE's space sector is rapidly expanding, achieving a 40% increase in space service and application contracts in 2020, alongside growth in related education and training. SATExpo is projected to support this advancing market by shaping the future of space and satellite services in the MEASA region.

The exhibition, held concurrently with CABSAT, features the launch of the 'Innovation Capsule', a bespoke concierge programme that will offer private briefings and B2B meetings, to help establish MOU and partnerships. An exclusive private lounge creates a space of relaxed networking and dialogue.

SATExpo also brings from CABSAT the SATExpo Summit, which will convene global space industry leaders for two days of high-level discussions and features a powerhouse roster of space sector leaders, including key figures from government and state-linked entities. After an opening address by Amer AlSayegh, Assistant Director General for Aerospace Engineering Sector at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC); Majid AlNaimi, Executive Director of Satellite Projects at Es'hailSat (Qatar's state-owned satellite operator), will headline a panel on the 'Private Sector's Role in the New Space Economy,' spotlighting Qatar's strategic investments in satellite infrastructure. He joins Prof. Sherif Sedky, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA), who leads a fireside chat on empowering SMEs through agency initiatives.

On Day 1, sessions will explore the private sector's role in the new space economy, the shift toward smaller, smarter satellites, and how satellite tech can enable safer, more sustainable cities, featuring speakers from the UAE Space Agency, S4 GmbH, and Astroscale Japan. Day 2 will focus on AI-driven satellite data applications, strategies for technology localisation, and the growing influence of women in space leadership, with key insights from Rivada Group, SpaceData Inc., and the Egyptian Space Agency, setting the stage for the next era of space innovation.

The UAE's strategic investments in space, forward-thinking policies, and advanced infrastructure have cemented its role as a global space leader. Premier events like SATExpo will amplify this position, drawing international attention and fostering industry collaboration. Backed by a legacy of high-impact programmes, the expo will drive policy innovation and shape the future of the space economy.

This vision is powered by DWTC, the world's leading tech event organiser. With a 30-year legacy through CABSAT, GITEX, and AIE, DWTC is a catalyst for regional sector growth, reinforcing Dubai's status as a global hub for trade and innovation.

Alex Nicholl, Vice President, New Industries, the Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“As a dynamic platform convening experts and leaders from around the globe, SATExpo Middle East will be a pivotal milestone for the global space community. The plan to launch the 'Innovation Capsule' at the event highlights the platform's commitment to nurturing the next generation of space entrepreneurs. We are pleased to benefit from this event feature, which empowers startups and facilitates our collaboration in shaping the global space sector.”

This sentiment is echoed by exhibitors, who see SATExpo as a launchpad for innovation and business growth.

Andre Hajjar, CEO of Dubai-based company AI Pro, an exhibitor at the event, said:“We look forward to being a part of SATExpo, where we will showcase our specialised satellite design and testing solutions with our partner, Siemens - offering attendees best-in-class qualification, design, and test systems for space.”

“Our aim is to support organisations across the MENA region with reliable and advanced tools to meet their testing requirements – while accelerating innovation and ensuring components comply with the highest global standards,” he added.

About SATExpo:

A meticulously crafted exhibition to boost investment, forge global partnerships, and drive the exchange of innovative satellite technologies, thereby energising the growth and dynamism of the space economy in burgeoning markets.

Colocated with CABSAT, this event harnesses synergies between satellite communication, satellite services, broadcast, and digital media industries, offering a comprehensive platform for cross-sector collaboration in space technology innovation. In addition to highlighting the most important aspects of the space economy, the exhibition also features a buyers' programme; an innovation capsule for start-ups; a carefully curated conference; a summit discussing regulation and investment, as well as a strategic networking forum.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC's second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC's recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai's vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events.