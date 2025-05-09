Gogo Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
| Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Service revenue
|$
|198,612
|$
|81,673
|Equipment revenue
|31,695
|22,649
|Total revenue
|230,307
|104,322
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of service revenue (exclusive of amounts shown below)
|94,047
|17,871
|Cost of equipment revenue (exclusive of amounts shown below)
|29,326
|15,786
|Engineering, design and development
|13,875
|9,216
|Sales and marketing
|14,210
|8,283
|General and administrative
|29,519
|14,651
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,143
|3,841
|Total operating expenses
|195,120
|69,648
|Operating income
|35,187
|34,674
|Other expense (income):
|Interest income
|(590
|)
|(2,048
|)
|Interest expense
|16,558
|8,410
|Other expense (income), net
|234
|(13,099
|)
|Total other expense (income)
|16,202
|(6,737
|)
|Income before income taxes
|18,985
|41,411
|Income tax provision
|6,943
|10,921
|Net income
|$
|12,042
|$
|30,490
|Net income attributable to common stock per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.23
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|132,472
|129,272
|Diluted
|135,314
|132,441
| Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|70,282
|$
|41,765
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,105 and $4,467, respectively
|115,372
|111,513
|Inventories
|93,795
|97,934
|Assets held for sale
|16,625
|16,625
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowances of $2,000 and $0, respectively
|58,201
|55,256
|Total current assets
|354,275
|323,093
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|117,329
|119,125
|Intangible assets, net
|269,481
|275,331
|Goodwill
|185,234
|184,831
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|65,946
|68,465
|Investment in convertible note
|-
|4,207
|Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $894 and $861, respectively
|34,188
|36,870
|Deferred income taxes
|211,935
|217,309
|Total non-current assets
|884,113
|906,138
|Total assets
|$
|1,238,388
|$
|1,229,231
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|67,382
|$
|67,231
|Accrued liabilities
|83,808
|81,889
|Deferred revenue
|38,477
|30,408
|Current portion of long-term debt
|2,500
|2,500
|Total current liabilities
|192,167
|182,028
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term debt
|832,035
|831,581
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|65,222
|68,178
|Other non-current liabilities
|66,016
|78,120
|Total non-current liabilities
|963,273
|977,879
|Total liabilities
|1,155,440
|1,159,907
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|14
|14
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,463,873
|1,460,270
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|3,546
|5,567
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(196,382
|)
|(196,382
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,188,103
|)
|(1,200,145
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|82,948
|69,324
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,238,388
|$
|1,229,231
| Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|12,042
|$
|30,490
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,143
|3,841
|Loss on asset disposals, abandonments and write-downs
|13
|15
|Provision for expected credit losses
|945
|(132
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|6,136
|10,641
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,491
|4,840
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and interest rate caps
|1,577
|1,375
|Accretion of debt discount
|416
|100
|Change in fair value of convertible note investment
|253
|(13,132
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,785
|)
|(1,017
|)
|Inventories
|4,148
|(6,111
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(3,527
|)
|(5,904
|)
|Contract assets
|(1,947
|)
|6
|Accounts payable
|126
|4,809
|Accrued liabilities
|2,716
|(1,442
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(2,438
|)
|1,146
|Accrued interest
|(2,046
|)
|(2
|)
|Other non-current assets and liabilities
|(791
|)
|134
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|32,472
|29,657
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,751
|)
|(1,451
|)
|Acquisition of intangible assets-capitalized software
|(3,418
|)
|(2,720
|)
|Proceeds from FCC Reimbursement Program for property, equipment and intangibles
|564
|28
|Proceeds from interest rate caps
|3,170
|6,539
|Purchase of convertible note
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,435
|)
|(2,604
|)
|Financing activities:
|Payments on term loan
|(625
|)
|(1,813
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|-
|(10,137
|)
|Payments on financing leases
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|Stock-based compensation activity
|(947
|)
|(1,343
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,574
|)
|(13,296
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|55
|27
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|28,518
|13,784
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|42,304
|139,366
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|70,822
|$
|153,150
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|20,926
|$
|14,207
|Cash paid for taxes
|162
|11
|Non-cash investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment in current liabilities
|$
|6,112
|$
|6,520
| Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information – Disaggregated Revenue
(in thousands, unaudited)
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Gogo BA
|Satcom Direct
|Total
|Gogo BA
|Service revenue by type
|Satellite broadband
|$
|813
|$
|76,866
|$
|77,679
|$
|776
|ATG broadband
|75,970
|-
|75,970
|$
|77,912
|Narrowband and other
|2,732
|42,231
|44,963
|2,985
|Total service revenue by type
|$
|79,515
|$
|119,097
|$
|198,612
|$
|81,673
|Service revenue by market
|Business aviation
|$
|79,515
|$
|89,766
|$
|169,281
|$
|81,673
|Military / Government
|$
|-
|$
|29,331
|$
|29,331
|$
|-
|Total service revenue by market
|$
|79,515
|$
|119,097
|$
|198,612
|$
|81,673
|Equipment revenue
|Satellite broadband
|$
|1,038
|$
|5,337
|$
|6,375
|$
|30
|ATG broadband
|18,672
|-
|18,672
|19,347
|Narrowband and other
|2,089
|4,559
|6,648
|3,272
|Total equipment revenue
|$
|21,799
|$
|9,896
|$
|31,695
|$
|22,649
| Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information – Key Operating Metrics
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Aircraft online (at period end)
|ATG AVANCE
|4,716
|4,110
|Gogo Biz
|2,186
|3,026
|Total ATG
|6,902
|7,136
|GEO aircraft online
|1,280
|9
|Average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online
|$
|3,451
|$
|3,458
|ATG units sold
|317
|258
- AVANCE aircraft online. We define AVANCE aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft equipped with our AVANCE L5 or L3 system for which we provide ATG services as of the last day of each period presented. Gogo Biz aircraft online. We define Gogo Biz aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft not equipped with our AVANCE L5 or L3 system for which we provide ATG services as of the last day of each period presented. This number excludes commercial aircraft operated by Intelsat's airline customers receiving ATG service.
- GEO aircraft online. We define GEO aircraft online as the total number of aircraft for which we provide GEO broadband services to business aviation customers as of the last day of each period presented. This number excludes aircraft receiving services through GEO satellite networks that are end-of-life. Pro-forma GEO aircraft online as of Q1 2024 (assuming acquisition of Satcom Direct prior to that date) was 1,101. We are providing this pro forma number because this metric relates primarily to the business of Satcom Direct.
- Average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU"). We define ATG ARPU as the aggregate ATG connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of ATG aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period). Revenue share earned from the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat is excluded from this calculation. ATG units sold. We define units sold as the number of ATG units for which we recognized revenue during the period.
For more information, see "Key Operating Metrics" above.
| Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information – Revenue and Cost of Revenue
(in thousands, unaudited)
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|2025 over 2024
|Service revenue
|$
|198,612
|$
|81,673
|143.2
|%
|Equipment revenue
|31,695
|22,649
|39.9
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|230,307
|$
|104,322
|120.8
|%
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|2025 over 2024
|Cost of service revenue (1)
|$
|94,047
|$
|17,871
|426.3
|%
|Cost of equipment revenue (1)
|$
|29,326
|$
|15,786
|85.8
|%
(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.
| Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, unaudited)
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
| For the Three
Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP)
|$
|12,042
|$
|30,490
|$
|(28,213
|)
|Interest expense
|16,558
|8,410
|12,238
|Interest income
|(590
|)
|(2,048
|)
|(1,749
|)
|Income tax provision
|6,943
|10,921
|(8,187
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,143
|3,841
|7,229
|EBITDA
|49,096
|51,614
|(18,682
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,491
|4,840
|6,022
|Acquisition and integration-related costs(1)
|6,467
|-
|46,822
|Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up costs
|748
|-
|249
|Change in fair value of convertible note investment
|253
|(13,132
|)
|(446
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|62,055
|$
|43,322
|$
|33,965
|Free Cash Flow:
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) (2)
|$
|32,472
|$
|29,657
|$
|(38,319
|)
|Consolidated capital expenditures (2)
|(6,169
|)
|(4,171
|)
|(8,161
|)
|Proceeds from FCC Reimbursement Program for property, equipment and intangibles (2)
|564
|28
|3,180
|Proceeds from interest rate caps (2)
|3,170
|6,539
|3,727
|Free cash flow
|$
|30,037
|$
|32,053
|$
|(39,573
|)
(1) Consists of due diligence and advisory fees of $3.9 million and severance and other compensation-related costs of $2.5 million.
(2) See Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Estimated Full-Year GAAP Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Measures
(in millions, unaudited)
|FY 2025 Range
|Low
|High
|Free Cash Flow:
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|91
|$
|121
|Consolidated capital expenditures
|(60
|)
|(60
|)
|Proceeds from FCC Reimbursement Program for property, equipment and intangibles
|20
|20
|Proceeds from interest rate caps
|9
|9
|Free cash flow
|$
|60
|$
|90
Definition of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA represents net income attributable to common stock before interest expense, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) acquisition and integration-related costs, including amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up costs and (iii) change in fair value of convertible note investment. Our management believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA eliminates items that management believes have less bearing on our operating performance, thereby highlighting trends in our core business which may not otherwise be apparent. It also provides an assessment of controllable expenses, which are indicators management uses to determine whether current spending decisions need to be adjusted in order to meet financial goals and achieve optimal financial performance.
We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense from Adjusted EBITDA provides a clearer view of the operating performance of our business and is appropriate given that grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time. While we believe that investors should have information about any dilutive effect of outstanding options and the cost of that compensation, we also believe that stockholders should have the ability to consider our performance using a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these costs and that management uses to evaluate our business.
Acquisition and integration-related costs include direct transaction costs, such as due diligence and advisory fees and certain compensation and integration-related expenses as well as the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up costs. We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude acquisition and integration-related costs from Adjusted EBITDA because they are infrequent, are outside of the ordinary course of our operations and do not reflect our operating performance.
We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude the change in fair value of convertible note investment from Adjusted EBITDA because this activity is not related to our operating performance.
We also present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that this measure provides investors, securities analysts and other users of our consolidated financial statements with important supplemental information with which to evaluate our performance and to enable them to assess our performance on the same basis as management.
Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, plus the proceeds received from the FCC Reimbursement Program and the interest rate caps, less purchases of property and equipment and the acquisition of intangible assets. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides meaningful information regarding our liquidity. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in property and equipment to support the Company's ongoing business operations and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis of making capital allocation decisions.
