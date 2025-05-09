Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Opportunities And Strategies 2025-2034, Electric Vehicles And Urbanization Drive Market Growth Amid Rising Luxury Car Demand

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the auto-dimming mirror market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global auto-dimming mirror market reached a value of nearly $2.21 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.40% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.21 billion in 2024 to $2.87 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.34%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% from 2029 and reach $3.68 billion in 2034.

The global auto-dimming mirror market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 24.69% of the total market in 2023. Gentex Corporation was the largest competitor with a 8.81% share of the market, followed by Magna International Inc with 6.12%, Samvardhana Motherson Group with 3.95%, Ficosa International SA with 2.41%, Murakami Corporation with 1.25%, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd with 0.64%, Honda Motor Co. Ltd with 0.63%, Glas Trosch Holding AG with 0.46%, Flabeg Automotive Glass Group GmbH with 0.40% and Global Media Industry Group Co. Ltd (Shenzhen Germid Co Ltd) with 0.03%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the auto-dimming mirror market, accounting for 35.67% or $790.84 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the auto-dimming mirror market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.16% and 5.70% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.65% and 5.39% respectively.

The auto-dimming mirror market is segmented by fuel type into internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric. The internal combustion engine market was the largest segment of the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by fuel type, accounting for 58.84% or $1.3 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the electric segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by fuel type, at a CAGR of 11.45% during 2024-2029.

The auto-dimming mirror market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle market was the largest segment of the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 70.41% or $1.56 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by vehicle type, at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2024-2029.

The auto-dimming mirror market is segmented by functionality type into connected auto-dimming mirror and non-connected auto-dimming mirror. The non-connected auto-dimming mirror market was the largest segment of the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by functionality type, accounting for 59.88% or $1.32 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the connected auto-dimming mirror segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by functionality type, at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2024-2029.

The auto-dimming mirror market is segmented by application type into inside rear-view mirror and outside rear-view mirror. The inside rear-view mirror market was the largest segment of the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by application type, accounting for 56.10% or $1.24 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the outside rear-view mirror segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by application type, at a CAGR of 6.39% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by fuel type will arise in the electric segment, which will gain $338.52 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by vehicle type will arise in the passenger vehicle segment, which will gain $438.7 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by functionality type will arise in the connected auto-dimming mirror segment, which will gain $330.59 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the auto-dimming mirror market segmented by application type will arise in the outside rear-view mirror segment, which will gain $353.7 million of global annual sales by 2029. The auto-dimming mirror market size will gain the most in China at strategies for the auto-dimming mirror market include focus on advancement in electrochromic devices for enhanced safety, focus on innovative tier variants revolutionizing auto dimming mirror technology, focus on role of auto-dimming mirrors in reducing glare and enhancing visibility and focus on advancements in auto-dimming mirror technology for enhancing vehicle safety and visibility.

Player-adopted strategies in the auto-dimming mirror market include focus on enhancing business capabilities through strategic partnerships and focus on enhancing business capabilities through new product developments.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the auto-dimming mirror companies to focus on developing advanced electrochromic technology for vehicle mirrors, focus on expanding product variants with advanced features, focus on launching cutting-edge dimmable and integrated mirror solutions, focus on advancing camera and mirror technologies for improved vehicle visibility, focus on the electric vehicle segment for growth, focus on the commercial vehicle segment for growth, focus on the connected auto-dimming mirror segment for growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for auto-dimming mirrors, focus on optimizing pricing strategies for auto-dimming mirrors, focus on strengthening digital marketing for auto-dimming mirrors, focus on leveraging trade partnerships for promotion of auto-dimming mirrors and focus on the outside rear-view mirror segment for growth.

