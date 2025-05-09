MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert Consumers has recognized Mercury as the Best Business Checking Account for LLCs

NEW YORK CITY, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Mercury as the Best Business Checking Account for LLCs. The recognition highlights Mercury's commitment to supporting startups, small businesses, and LLCs with flexible, technology-driven financial solutions.

Best Business Checking Accounts for LLCs

Mercury - is the fintech more than 200K ambitious companies, including LLCs, trust with their finances

As more LLCs seek flexible, digital-first financial solutions, business checking accounts have become critical to managing money, protecting liability, and ensuring long-term growth. Expert Consumers evaluated providers across criteria like usability, security, pricing transparency, and overall value - and named Mercury a leader for its customer-centric approach.

Mercury's platform and partner bank business model bring together FDIC-insured checking and savings accounts, business debit cards, domestic and international payments, and a suite of digital tools to streamline financial operations. The platform's structure allows users to move money, track expenses, manage team permissions, and automate routine tasks - all from a single dashboard.

Mercury believes that businesses operate at their best when they manage their finances through a single, powerful banking* platform - allowing them to focus on what matters most: building a successful company.

For LLCs, account security remains a priority. Mercury accounts offer access to up to $5 million in FDIC insurance* coverage through their partner banks' sweep networks, providing greater protection than traditional account limits. Eligible businesses can also use Mercury Treasury, offered by Mercury Advisory,** to earn yield on idle cash through an automated investment strategy designed to balance liquidity, yield, and risk.

The application process is fully online and typically takes less than 10 minutes. New users can issue virtual cards immediately, complete most banking tasks in a few clicks, and access their accounts on the go through Mercury's mobile app. Expert Consumers cited ease of use and the platform's thoughtful user experience as key reasons for the recognition.

Mercury's transparent pricing model was another factor in the review. Business checking accounts are free to open and maintain, with no minimum balances, overdraft fees, or monthly charges. Businesses can access advanced services as needed, with clear fees applied to premium offerings such as non-USD international wires, currency exchange, and optional premium wire processing. Mercury currently supports transactions in over 40 currencies and provides the ability to send and deposit checks.

Beyond banking, Mercury's platform helps LLCs set up automated financial workflows, including Slack payment approvals, auto-transfers between accounts, payroll wire drawdowns, and integrations with popular accounting tools like Xero and QuickBooks. Businesses can add unlimited team members with customizable roles and permissions to streamline operations while maintaining financial oversight.

Mercury's growth over the past year reflects increasing demand for fintech solutions among small businesses. In March 2025, the company announced a $300 million Series C funding round led by Sequoia Capital, raising its valuation to $3.5 billion. Mercury now serves over 200,000 companies, generated $500 million in revenue in 2024, and achieved ten consecutive quarters of profitability. Transaction volume climbed to $156 billion last year, with customer growth rising by 40% year-over-year. Mercury's Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75 continues to outpace the industry average.

In recognizing Mercury, Expert Consumers pointed to a broader trend: LLCs are increasingly looking beyond traditional banks toward fintech platforms that offer more control, transparency, and better integration with modern business tools.

For LLCs looking for a platform that combines strong banking services with easy-to-use financial tools, Mercury offers a compelling solution. To read the full review, visit Expert Consumers .

About Mercury: Mercury is the fintech ambitious companies use for banking* and credit cards***.

*Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Checking and savings accounts are provided through our bank partners Choice Financial Group , Column N.A. , and Evolve Bank & Trust ; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Checking and savings account deposits may be held by sweep network banks, subject to the customer's agreement to applicable partner terms. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through insurance to apply. Learn more here .

** Mercury Treasury, offered by Mercury Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, seeks to earn net returns up to 4.43% annually on your idle cash. Net return or yield provided assumes total Mercury deposits of $20M+, is accurate as of 05/05/2025, and is subject to change.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to purchase any security. Funds in Mercury Treasury are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal invested, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Some of the data contained in this message was obtained from sources believed to be accurate but has not been independently verified. Please see full disclosures at mercury.com/treasury. Mercury Advisory is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercury Technologies.

Mercury Treasury is not insured by the FDIC. Funds in Mercury Treasury are not deposits or other obligations of Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., or Evolve Bank & Trust, and are not guaranteed by Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., or Evolve Bank & Trust.

*** The IO Card is issued by Patriot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard®.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

