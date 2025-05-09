Qatar Rises As Safe Haven For Global Investors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: With its swiftly growing economy, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, Qatar is fast becoming one of the most attractive global destinations for real estate investment.

In recent years, the country has introduced sweeping reforms to property ownership laws, allowing foreigners to purchase real estate in designated zones and qualify for long-term residency permits. These initiatives have been well-received by investors seeking stability and long-term value.

The Peninsula spoke to several investors and experts to comprehend the diverse reasons drawing foreigners to the country.



“Qatar offers a unique blend of political stability, high GDP per capita, and low crime rates, which gives me confidence as an international investor,” said Mark Feldman, a UK-based property investor who recently acquired residential units in The Pearl.

He said,“The returns here are not only financial but also strategic. You're investing in a country that's thinking 20 years ahead.”

The government's commitment to infrastructure development bolstered by investments in smart cities, transport, and sustainability has further increased the country's appeal.

“Qatar is a long-term play,” said Lina Shah, a portfolio manager in Dubai.“The World Cup may be over, but the legacy projects it left behind such as the Lusail and Msheireb are redefining urban living in the region,” he said.

Analysts also highlight Qatar's tax incentives, 100 percent foreign business ownership in certain sectors, and ease of access to residency as major pull factors.

Ahmad Al Khanji, an investment expert in Qatar said“There are many reasons why people would look for places of investments, such as retirement or capital appreciation. What we discover is that Qatar attracts investors who are looking for a great quality of life, build a business, work, contribute their talent, and invest long-term in a country.”

Qatar boasts some of the world's top healthcare services, with four hospitals ranked among the global top 100 in 2025. This year, the country also secured the 9th spot out of 88 nations in the Quality of Life Index. Additionally, Qatar is widely regarded as one of the safest countries, with security posing minimal concern for residents and investors alike.

Qatar continues to prioritise access to high-quality public services for its residents while fostering a business-friendly environment. The market expert lauded the government for its key initiatives such as investor visa programs and designated freehold zones play a crucial role in attracting foreign investment.

Meanwhile, ongoing improvements in real estate services and the streamlining of property transactions are enhancing transparency, which is an essential factor in building trust and boosting confidence among international investors.

In terms of hotspots for residential investment, Al Khanji underlined the freehold areas of Lusail and The Pearl that are still attractive for buyers.“Qatar's apartment yields, which range from 5 percent to 7 percent, are still competitive vis-à-vis our neighbors,” he added.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Bollywood actor and producer, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he acquired a residential property in Doha, citing“enhanced safety” as a primary motivation for the move.

As global economic uncertainties continue, investors are increasingly looking toward stable, forward-thinking nations, by noting that Qatar stands out not only as a safe haven but as a smart bet for the future.