Azerbaijan CEC Delegation To Observe Albanian Parliamentary Elections

A delegation from the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has traveled to Tirana to observe the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 11, 2025, in the Republic of Albania, Azernews reports, citing the Media and Communication Department of the CEC Secretariat.

The visit follows an official invitation from the Chairman of Albania's Central Election Commission to the Chairman of Azerbaijan's CEC. Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov and Head of the Secretariat Department Ramin Nuraliyev are representing Azerbaijan in the observation mission.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will meet with the leadership of Albania's Central Election Commission and other officials to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two election bodies and sharing expertise in various election-related areas.

In addition to reviewing the overall election preparation process, the delegation will observe voting procedures at polling stations on election day.