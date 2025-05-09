Grafanacon 2025 Showcases Major Leap With Grafana 12 And AI-Powered Assistant

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Grafana Labs unveiled significant advancements at GrafanaCON 2025 in Seattle, introducing Grafana 12 and the AI-driven Grafana Assistant. These developments aim to enhance observability workflows and streamline dashboard management for developers and enterprises.

Grafana 12 introduces key features such as 'dashboards as code,' enabling users to define dashboards in configuration files for improved version control and scalability. The integration of Git repositories allows for seamless deployment and rollback of dashboards. Dynamic dashboards now support real-time updates, and the alerting system has been overhauled to provide more granular control and integration capabilities.

The Grafana Assistant, powered by AI, offers contextual insights and suggestions within the dashboard environment. By analyzing usage patterns and data anomalies, it assists users in optimizing queries and visualizations, reducing the time spent on manual configurations. This tool leverages machine learning models to adapt to user behavior, enhancing the overall user experience.

In addition to product launches, GrafanaCON 2025 featured sessions on integrating OpenTelemetry and Prometheus through Grafana Alloy, an open-source collector that simplifies telemetry data collection and processing. The conference also highlighted community-driven projects, including large-scale deployments and innovative use cases in various industries.

