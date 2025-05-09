403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Marketing Cloud Platform Market to Reach $21.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI and Digitalization Surge
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the global marketing cloud platform market is poised for substantial growth, with projected revenues reaching USD 13.1 billion in 2024 and an anticipated CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a market size of USD 21.9 billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by the increasing demand for digital marketplaces that enable organizations to efficiently sell their goods and services online.
Marketing cloud platforms offer a suite of capabilities—including audience builder, content builder, customization tools, marketing cloud connect, and analytics builder—that streamline and optimize marketing processes. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) into these platforms is further propelling market growth. Additionally, the global surge in social media usage is expanding the reach and effectiveness of marketing cloud solutions.
Key Insights
• Component Segmentation: The market is bifurcated into platforms and services, catering to diverse organizational needs for comprehensive marketing solutions.
• Deployment Modes: Marketing cloud platforms are deployed across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, offering flexibility and scalability to businesses of varying sizes.
• Marketing Functions: These platforms support a range of marketing functions, including advertising, designing, sales, branding, communications, and customer support, enabling organizations to manage and execute multifaceted marketing strategies effectively.
• Organization Size: Both large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are adopting marketing cloud platforms to enhance their digital marketing capabilities and customer engagement.
• Industry Verticals: Key industry verticals utilizing marketing cloud platforms include retail & e-commerce, BFSI, IT & telecom, education, travel & hospitality, media, entertainment & gaming, and healthcare & life sciences, reflecting the broad applicability of these solutions across sectors.
• Geographical Trends: North America currently holds the largest market share, attributed to early adoption and technological advancements. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing digitalization and internet penetration.
• Technological Advancements: The integration of AI and ML into marketing cloud platforms is a significant trend, enhancing automation, personalization, and campaign optimization. AI facilitates predictive scoring, forecasting, and personalized recommendations, providing deep consumer insights and improving customer engagement. Notably, in October 2023, Salesforce Inc. incorporated AI into its operations, enhancing predictive sales and AI-driven marketing strategies.
• Competitive Landscape: The market is characterized by fragmentation, with numerous players offering diverse solutions. Companies are focusing on strategic developments, including technological integrations and partnerships, to strengthen their market position and cater to evolving customer needs.
• Emerging Opportunities: The growing reliance on social media platforms for marketing and the need for automated data management processes present significant opportunities for market expansion. Organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that offer real-time data analytics and AI-driven insights to enhance their marketing effectiveness.
Marketing cloud platforms offer a suite of capabilities—including audience builder, content builder, customization tools, marketing cloud connect, and analytics builder—that streamline and optimize marketing processes. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) into these platforms is further propelling market growth. Additionally, the global surge in social media usage is expanding the reach and effectiveness of marketing cloud solutions.
Key Insights
• Component Segmentation: The market is bifurcated into platforms and services, catering to diverse organizational needs for comprehensive marketing solutions.
• Deployment Modes: Marketing cloud platforms are deployed across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, offering flexibility and scalability to businesses of varying sizes.
• Marketing Functions: These platforms support a range of marketing functions, including advertising, designing, sales, branding, communications, and customer support, enabling organizations to manage and execute multifaceted marketing strategies effectively.
• Organization Size: Both large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are adopting marketing cloud platforms to enhance their digital marketing capabilities and customer engagement.
• Industry Verticals: Key industry verticals utilizing marketing cloud platforms include retail & e-commerce, BFSI, IT & telecom, education, travel & hospitality, media, entertainment & gaming, and healthcare & life sciences, reflecting the broad applicability of these solutions across sectors.
• Geographical Trends: North America currently holds the largest market share, attributed to early adoption and technological advancements. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing digitalization and internet penetration.
• Technological Advancements: The integration of AI and ML into marketing cloud platforms is a significant trend, enhancing automation, personalization, and campaign optimization. AI facilitates predictive scoring, forecasting, and personalized recommendations, providing deep consumer insights and improving customer engagement. Notably, in October 2023, Salesforce Inc. incorporated AI into its operations, enhancing predictive sales and AI-driven marketing strategies.
• Competitive Landscape: The market is characterized by fragmentation, with numerous players offering diverse solutions. Companies are focusing on strategic developments, including technological integrations and partnerships, to strengthen their market position and cater to evolving customer needs.
• Emerging Opportunities: The growing reliance on social media platforms for marketing and the need for automated data management processes present significant opportunities for market expansion. Organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that offer real-time data analytics and AI-driven insights to enhance their marketing effectiveness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment