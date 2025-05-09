Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Lawmaker: Far-Right Bid To Cut UNRWA, PA Funding Defeated In European Parliament

EU Lawmaker: Far-Right Bid To Cut UNRWA, PA Funding Defeated In European Parliament


2025-05-09 03:05:01
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) BRUSSELS / PNN /

European Parliament Member and Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Palestine, Linnéa Engström, pushed back against Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, stating that the European Parliament did not vote to freeze funding for UNRWA or the Palestinian Authority - a move she described as a defeat for the far right.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Engström wrote:“The European Parliament did not vote to freeze funding to UNRWA or the Palestinian Authority.”

She added that far-right attempts to undermine the UN agency had been rejected, and pointed to findings from parliamentary committees affirming that“UNRWA does not author textbooks, and the EU does not fund them.”

“There is no place for disinformation - designed to deflect from atrocities in Gaza - in EU policy,” Engström said.

MENAFN09052025000205011050ID1109527192

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search