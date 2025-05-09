EU Lawmaker: Far-Right Bid To Cut UNRWA, PA Funding Defeated In European Parliament

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

European Parliament Member and Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Palestine, Linnéa Engström, pushed back against Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, stating that the European Parliament did not vote to freeze funding for UNRWA or the Palestinian Authority - a move she described as a defeat for the far right.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Engström wrote:“The European Parliament did not vote to freeze funding to UNRWA or the Palestinian Authority.”

She added that far-right attempts to undermine the UN agency had been rejected, and pointed to findings from parliamentary committees affirming that“UNRWA does not author textbooks, and the EU does not fund them.”

“There is no place for disinformation - designed to deflect from atrocities in Gaza - in EU policy,” Engström said.