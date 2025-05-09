Solar A/S: No. 5 2025 Revenue Returns To Growth
|Financial highlights (DKK million)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Revenue
|3,223
|3,030
|EBITDA
|74
|88
|Cash flow from operating activities
|-88
|7
|Financial ratios (%)
|Organic growth adj. for number of working days
|6.5
|-15.4
|EBITDA margin
|2.3
|2.9
|Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM)
|15.0
|15.1
|Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times
|2.4
|2.1
|Return on invested capital (ROIC)
|7.7
|8.5
Our new Kumla logistics centre is ahead of schedule, which enables an early closing of Halmstad, resulting in DKK 12m transition costs in Q1 2025. Fast-tracking this step towards Kumla reduces risks and frees up cash by reducing net working capital.
Guidance
We confirm our guidance ranges of revenue between DKK 12.3bn and DKK and EBITDA between DKK 530m and DKK 600m.
Key risks and mitigation
The commercial and financial risks in respect of our activities are detailed in Solar's 2024 Annual Report. No additional material risks have been identified. Solar is not directly exposed to the tariffs imposed by the US or on the US market, but the resulting macroeconomic consequences may affect Solar's markets. We continue to monitor market developments closely.
However, on a macroeconomic level, we continue to expect a recovery in 2025, although the timing and strength of the recovery have become more unpredictable.
Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .
