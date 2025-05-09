Cornish Metals Hosts Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal At South Crofty

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIM/TSX-V: CUSN ) (“Cornish Metals” or the“Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that on 6 May 2025, the Company hosted Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal at South Crofty where a plaque was unveiled, re-opening New Cook's Kitchen (“NCK”) shaft. During the visit, The Princess Royal had tours of the:

Workshop, consisting of a brief on the geology of South Crofty

Water Treatment Plant, which included an overview of the treatment process

Underground mine, including travelling via the mine shaft cage Winder House, consisting of a brief on the new Winder Don Turvey, CEO and Director of Cornish Metals, stated: “We were delighted to have hosted HRH The Princess Royal at South Crofty, it was an honour to show her around the different aspects of the operation. This visit comes at an exciting juncture for the company, following the recent £57.4 million fundraising, including a £28.6 million strategic investment by the UK Government's National Wealth Fund. “We are grateful to Her Royal Highness for taking the time to re-open New Cook's Kitchen Shaft, which is currently being refurbished to allow mine re-entry at lower levels. The opening of NCK shaft is an important milestone as we work to deliver a secure, sustainable, domestic supply of tin in the United Kingdom. “Tin is classified as a critical mineral in the UK, USA, Canada, and other countries, due to its wide range of traditional uses and its growing role in electronics and energy transition technologies. With no primary tin production in Europe or North America, and Asia controlling over two-thirds of global mine supply and more than 80% of refined tin supply, securing Western sources of tin has become increasingly important. South Crofty represents a unique opportunity to develop a secure, long-term domestic source of tin, reducing reliance on volatile international markets.”





Figure 1: HRH The Princess Royal was given a tour of the underground mine







Figure 2: HRH The Princess Royal unveiling a plaque to re-open New Cook's Kitchen Shaft





Figure 3: HRH The Princess Royal meets members of the Cornish Metals team





Figure 4: HRH The Princess Royal with Cornish Metals' CEO, Don Turvey ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “Don Turvey”

Engage with us directly at our investor hub. Sign up at:

