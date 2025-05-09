Hart Brigade Destroys Russian Ammunition Depots In Vovchansk Sector

Mortar launchers and drones from the brigade's Scorpion unit targeted enemy positions and disrupted the invaders' logistical network. As a result, two ammunition depots, two vehicles, a communication antenna, a long-range video surveillance camera, and an electric generator were eliminated.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.