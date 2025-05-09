Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hart Brigade Destroys Russian Ammunition Depots In Vovchansk Sector

2025-05-09 12:08:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Hart Brigade of the State Border Guard Service have successfully destroyed two ammunition depots, two vehicles, and a Russian communication antenna in the Vovchansk sector.

The State Border Guard Service published a relevant video.

Mortar launchers and drones from the brigade's Scorpion unit targeted enemy positions and disrupted the invaders' logistical network. As a result, two ammunition depots, two vehicles, a communication antenna, a long-range video surveillance camera, and an electric generator were eliminated.

Additionally, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated four invaders.

