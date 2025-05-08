Cenovus Reports Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|1,479,069,159
|99.58
|6,198,457
|0.42
Election of Directors
Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management were elected directors of the Corporation:
|Nominee
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|Stephen E. Bradley
|1,436,654,782
|99.47
|7,633,157
|0.53
|Keith M. Casey
|1,433,735,075
|99.27
|10,553,916
|0.73
|Michael J. Crothers
|1,433,314,572
|99.24
|10,975,197
|0.76
|James D. Girgulis
|1,437,307,360
|99.52
|6,982,411
|0.48
|Jane E. Kinney
|1,431,229,021
|99.10
|13,059,246
|0.90
|Eva L. Kwok
|1,426,200,877
|98.75
|18,086,892
|1.25
|Melanie A. Little
|1,432,129,625
|99.16
|12,159,363
|0.84
|Richard J. Marcogliese
|1,429,056,098
|98.95
|15,233,673
|1.05
|Chana L. Martineau
|1,437,677,888
|99.54
|6,611,881
|0.46
|Jonathan M. McKenzie
|1,433,520,858
|99.25
|10,766,914
|0.75
|Claude Mongeau
|1,408,344,566
|97.51
|35,944,425
|2.49
|Alexander J. Pourbaix
|1,417,365,414
|98.14
|26,924,356
|1.86
|Frank J. Sixt
|1,154,291,947
|79.92
|289,997,821
|20.08
|Rhonda I. Zygocki
|1,419,942,305
|98.31
|24,347,463
|1.69
Cenovus welcomes Chana Martineau to the Board of Directors. Ms. Martineau is the Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, and brings more than 30 years of financial strategy and management experience to the Board.
As part of Cenovus's leadership succession plan, effective at the conclusion of the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, Alex Pourbaix moved to the role of non-independent Chair of the Board of Directors. Claude Mongeau continues in the role of Lead Independent Director.
Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation
An advisory resolution was passed to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|1,405,612,741
|97.32
|38,667,029
|2.68
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .
