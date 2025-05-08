Cenovus Reports Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 8, 2025. Each matter voted on is described in greater detail in the Corporation's 2025 Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2025. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: Appointment of Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation.

Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent 1,479,069,159 99.58 6,198,457 0.42



Election of Directors

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management were elected directors of the Corporation:

Nominee Votes for Votes against Number Percent Number Percent Stephen E. Bradley 1,436,654,782 99.47 7,633,157 0.53 Keith M. Casey 1,433,735,075 99.27 10,553,916 0.73 Michael J. Crothers 1,433,314,572 99.24 10,975,197 0.76 James D. Girgulis 1,437,307,360 99.52 6,982,411 0.48 Jane E. Kinney 1,431,229,021 99.10 13,059,246 0.90 Eva L. Kwok 1,426,200,877 98.75 18,086,892 1.25 Melanie A. Little 1,432,129,625 99.16 12,159,363 0.84 Richard J. Marcogliese 1,429,056,098 98.95 15,233,673 1.05 Chana L. Martineau 1,437,677,888 99.54 6,611,881 0.46 Jonathan M. McKenzie 1,433,520,858 99.25 10,766,914 0.75 Claude Mongeau 1,408,344,566 97.51 35,944,425 2.49 Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,417,365,414 98.14 26,924,356 1.86 Frank J. Sixt 1,154,291,947 79.92 289,997,821 20.08 Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,419,942,305 98.31 24,347,463 1.69



Cenovus welcomes Chana Martineau to the Board of Directors. Ms. Martineau is the Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, and brings more than 30 years of financial strategy and management experience to the Board.

As part of Cenovus's leadership succession plan, effective at the conclusion of the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, Alex Pourbaix moved to the role of non-independent Chair of the Board of Directors. Claude Mongeau continues in the role of Lead Independent Director.

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

An advisory resolution was passed to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Votes for Votes against Number Percent Number Percent 1,405,612,741 97.32 38,667,029 2.68



Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Find Cenovus on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Cenovus contacts

Investors

Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711

Media

Media Relations general line

403-766-7751