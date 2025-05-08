Baseless Allegations: Pakistan Denies Role In Drone Attacks On India

Such actions only further endanger regional peace, the Foreign Office said in a midnight statement.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones, according to officials.

“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today,” a defence ministry spokesperson said.

Military sources said missiles from Pakistan were also directed at Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia towns and that they were blocked by India's air defence systems.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said the government of Pakistan categorically rejects the“baseless and irresponsible allegations propagated by the Indian media, accusing Pakistan of launching attacks on Pathankot, Jaisalmer and Srinagar”.

“These claims are entirely unfounded, politically motivated and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan,” it said.

“These allegations are rejected in the strongest possible terms,” it added.

The Foreign Office said the repeated pattern of levelling accusations against Pakistan without any credible investigation reflects a deliberate strategy to manufacture a pretext for aggression and to further destabilise the region.

“Such actions not only further endanger regional peace but also reveal a disturbing willingness to exploit misinformation for political and military ends,” it said.

Pakistan also urged the international community to take serious note of this“dangerous behaviour” and to counsel India towards restraint and responsibility.

Any escalation based on false pretenses will be met with full resolve and determination to safeguard Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

Pakistan remains vigilant and firmly committed to peace, but it will not be deterred by attempts to provoke, intimidate, or mislead and reserves the right to respond to acts of aggression, the statement said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly, civilians, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a powerful retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on the terror targets, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.

