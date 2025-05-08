Lotus Communications Announces Dalia Keller As Senior Account Executive At Frontera 100.7 FM

Frontera FM 100.7

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lotus Communications Corp , a leading Southern California-based media company, is delighted to announce that respected industry pro Dalia Keller has joined the team at KFBG Frontera 100.7 FM as Senior Account Executive. Known for her passion in helping advertising partners succeed through effective and results-driven campaigns, Dalia brings a client-first mindset that aligns perfectly with Lotus Communications' values and vision.Dalia has held key roles at respected media organizations such as NBCUniversal Media and Local Media San Diego, where she built lasting relationships and drove strategic marketing solutions tailored to local and regional businesses. Her deep understanding of the San Diego market and her commitment to excellence make her a valuable addition to the Frontera 100.7 FM team.“I'm excited to join Lotus Communications and Frontera 100.7 FM and contribute to its mission of connecting communities through dynamic local radio,” said Keller.“This is a great opportunity to collaborate with a passionate team and create meaningful impact in the local Latino community.”“We are delighted to welcome Dalia to the Lotus family,” said Kane Biscaya, Regional Manager at Lotus Communications Corp.“Her focus on client success and her experience in the market will help us build even stronger partnerships and deliver impactful results for advertisers.”The addition of KFBG to the Lotus portfolio marks the company's latest market expansion-and a meaningful one.“San Diego is a robust radio market with several excellent broadcast operators,” said Jim Kalmenson, President of Lotus Communications.“We're really glad to be part of it-with a signal that covers the entire area and a superstar talent like Don Cheto in the Morning leading the lineup.”To connect with the team at Frontera 100.7 FM, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" BISCAYALOTUS SAN DIEGO+1 619-616-8980...Visit us on social media:Facebook

