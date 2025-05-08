LFG America Charity Gala At Trump National Doral Miami Spotlights Urgent Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonprofit leaders and Congressman Byron Donalds gather to amplify collaborative solutions to global trafficking crisis

Miami, FL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful display of unity and purpose, LFG America hosted an impactful charity event at Trump National Doral Miami, bringing together leading voices from across the anti-trafficking movement. The event featured key nonprofit leaders and elected officials committed to advancing awareness and action against the global human trafficking crisis.





The evening marked a milestone for LFG America charity initiatives, drawing attention to innovative fieldwork, international rescue efforts, and survivor rehabilitation programs. The event's central theme focused on how cross-sector collaboration among nonprofits, civic leaders, and government representatives can help disrupt trafficking networks and strengthen support systems for victims.

Headlining the event was Congressman Byron Donalds, current U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate in Florida. In his keynote speech, he addressed the role of legislative leadership in supporting anti-trafficking strategies and praised the unified efforts of those working on the frontlines.

“We need collective action, government, nonprofits, communities, to defeat trafficking,” said Byron Donalds during the event.“When leaders like those represented here today come together, real change is possible.”

The event took place at the iconic Trump Doral Miami event venue, a location that provided a high-profile platform for this timely and vital discussion.

Panel Brings Global Experience to Local Audience

A featured highlight of the evening was a panel discussion moderated by LFG America, including founders of three internationally recognized nonprofit organizations:



Jason Dukes, Founder of Love Justice International, which focuses on intercepting trafficking attempts at transportation hubs across Asia and Africa.

Paul Hutchinson, Founder of the Child Liberation Foundation, known for facilitating undercover rescue missions in coordination with law enforcement worldwide. Jeff Hoffman, Founder of World Youth Horizons, which centers its work on survivor rehabilitation and youth-focused educational programming.

The panelists shared firsthand accounts from their fieldwork, from real-time rescue missions to long-term strategies supporting survivors in rebuilding their lives. Their discussion emphasized the importance of evidence-based models, culturally informed interventions, and a survivor-centered approach to advocacy.

“Our mission at Love Justice International is to stop trafficking before it begins,” said Jason Dukes.“Through vigilant monitoring and grassroots partnerships, we've intercepted thousands of potential trafficking cases.”

The stories shared were sobering yet inspiring, offering both data and lived experience to illustrate the urgent need for enhanced support and resources.

An Evening of Purpose and Partnership

The LFG America charity event served not only as a fundraising effort but also as a forum for public discourse on a topic of international concern. Guests included nonprofit volunteers, civic activists, community organizers, and members of the local business community. The evening's program included a dinner, keynote, panel session, and networking opportunities for stakeholders invested in the cause.

“Bringing together this group of changemakers under one roof allows for collaboration that extends beyond the event itself,” said Christian D Evans, Founder and Chairman of the Board of LFG America.“It's about building a long-term movement that empowers survivors and dismantles trafficking systems.”

By offering a space for dialogue and connection, the event aimed to fuel future partnerships and broaden public engagement with anti-trafficking efforts, both locally in Miami and globally.

Reinforcing a Global Movement Through Local Leadership

Anti-human trafficking Miami efforts have grown in recent years, with increased attention from both government and grassroots organizations. The Trump Doral Miami event provided a backdrop for highlighting how local action can contribute to a global impact.

Congressman Byron Donalds' event appearance underscored the intersection between policy and advocacy. He commended the work of organizations such as Love Justice International, Child Liberation Foundation, and World Youth Horizons, and encouraged continued bipartisan legislative attention to the trafficking epidemic.

The evening concluded with a pledge from Christian D Evans and the LFG America leadership team to continue organizing forums and campaigns that build public momentum and galvanize support for the anti-trafficking movement. Future events are being planned in other major cities across the United States to continue this momentum.

About LFG America

LFG America is a purpose-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting leaders across sectors to tackle pressing social issues. By facilitating strategic gatherings and partnerships, the organization aims to empower local communities and global networks to effect systemic change. LFG America's work includes hosting educational forums, public policy roundtables, and awareness campaigns focused on justice, liberty, and human rights.

