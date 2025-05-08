Draganfly Announces First Quarter Results Of 2025
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues
|$
|1,547,715
|$
|1,329,581
|Gross Margin (as a % of revenues) (1)
|20.0
|%
|21.1
|%
|Net income (loss)
|(3,424,825
|)
|(1,863,808
|)
|Net income (loss) per share ($)
|
|(0.63
|)
|(0.85
|)
|
|(0.63
|)
|(0.85
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|(3,433,712
|)
|(1,884,416
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) per share ($)
|
|(0.63
|)
|(0.86
|)
|
|(0.63
|)
|(0.86
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(4,126,306
|)
|$
|1,246,124
(1) Gross Profit (as a % of revenues) would have been 17.5% and 32.2% not including a non-cash recovery of a write down of inventory of $38,666 and a non-cash write down of inventory of $148,760 respectively for the three month period ending March 31 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|As at
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Total assets
|$
|6,919,097
|$
|10,200,088
|Working capital
|705,243
|3,846,283
|Total non-current liabilities
|296,067
|342,013
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|1,476,648
|$
|4,621,783
|Number of shares outstanding
|5,433,824
|5,427,795
Shareholders' equity and working capital as at March 31, 2025, includes a fair value of derivative liability of $2,040,291 (2024 - $2,198,121) and would otherwise be $3,516,939 (2024 - $6,819,904) and $2,745,534 (2024 - $6,044,404), respectively.
|2025 Q1
|2024 Q4
|2024 Q1
|Revenue
|$
|1,547,715
|$
|1,613,162
|$
|1,329,581
|Cost of sales(2)
|$
|(1,237,627
|)
|$
|(1,397,422
|)
|$
|(1,049,570
|)
|Gross profit(3)
|$
|310,088
|$
|215,740
|$
|280,011
|Gross margin – percentage
|20.0
|%
|13.4
|%
|21.1
|%
|Operating expenses
|$
|(3,911,035
|)
|$
|(4,085,766
|)
|$
|(3,530,933
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(3,600,947
|)
|$
|(3,870,026
|)
|$
|(3,250,922
|)
|Operating loss per share - basic
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|(1.47
|)
|Operating loss per share - diluted
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|(1.47
|)
|Other income (expense)
|$
|176,122
|$
|(851,896
|)
|$
|1,387,114
|Change in fair value of derivative liability (1)
|$
|157,830
|$
|(946,116
|)
|$
|1,817,569
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(8,887
|)
|$
|5,991
|$
|(20,608
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(3,433,712
|)
|$
|(4,715,931
|)
|$
|(1,884,416
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|(0.63
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(0.63
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
(1) Included in other income (expense).
(2) Cost of goods sold includes non-cash inventory write downs of, $167,515 in Q4 2024 and a recovery of a write down of inventory of $38,666 in Q1 2025 and would have been $1,229,907 in Q4 2024 and $1,276,293 in Q1 2025 before these write downs.
(3) Gross profit would have been $383,255 in Q4 2024 and $271,422 in Q1 2025 without the write downs in number 2 above.
(4) Cost of goods sold includes non-cash inventory write downs of $148,760 in Q1 2024 and would have been $900,810 in Q1 2024 before these write downs.
(5) Gross profit would have been $428,771 in Q1 2024 without the write downs in number 4 above.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 25 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
- CSE NASDAQ FRANKFURT
Media Contact
Erika Racicot
Email: ...
Company Contact
Email: ...
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
In this press release we describe certain income and expense items that are unusual or non-recurring. There are terms not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Our usage of these terms may vary from the usage adopted by other companies. Specifically, gross profit and gross margin are undefined terms by IFRS that may be referenced herein. We provide this detail so that readers have a better understanding of the significant events and transactions that have had an impact on our results.
Throughout this release, reference is made to“gross profit,” and“gross margin,” which are non-IFRS measures. Management believes that gross profit, defined as revenue less operating expenses, is a useful supplemental measure of operations. Gross profit helps provide an understanding on the level of costs needed to create revenue. Gross margin illustrates the gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Readers are also cautioned not to view these non-IFRS financial measures as an alternative to financial measures calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures" section of the Company's most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain“forward looking statements” and certain“forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”, “estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the Company's arrangement with Volatus Aerospace to integrate Volatus' advanced Bathymetric LiDAR technology with Draganfly's Heavy Lift Drone for a pilot project in oil and gas exploration as well as the expanded collaboration to address the growing demand for automated geospatial data collection and analysis solutions in the utility infrastructure sector; the obtention of a waiver from the FAA under 14 CFR §§ 107.39 and 107.145, allowing its drones to operate over people and moving vehicles; the establishment of a new U.S. facility in Tampa, Florida, strategically positioned near key military and government clients; and financial condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors“ in the Company's most recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR website at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment