Westrock Coffee Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Results And Reaffirms 2025 And 2026 Outlook
| Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|(Thousands, except par value)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|33,052
|$
|26,151
|Restricted cash
|8,984
|9,413
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,808 and $3,995, respectively
|83,429
|99,566
|Inventories
|187,383
|163,323
|Derivative assets
|26,573
|19,746
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|24,399
|15,444
|Total current assets
|363,820
|333,643
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|476,270
|467,011
|Goodwill
|116,111
|116,111
|Intangible assets, net
|112,853
|114,879
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|62,802
|63,380
|Other long-term assets
|6,848
|6,756
|Total Assets
|$
|1,138,704
|$
|1,101,780
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|15,062
|$
|14,057
|Short-term debt
|58,790
|54,659
|Accounts payable
|67,325
|84,255
|Supply chain finance program
|95,363
|78,838
|Derivative liabilities
|12,395
|11,966
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|60,527
|34,095
|Total current liabilities
|309,462
|277,870
|Long-term debt, net
|356,625
|325,880
|Convertible notes payable - related party, net
|49,723
|49,706
|Deferred income taxes
|16,767
|14,954
|Operating lease liabilities
|59,605
|60,692
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,347
|1,346
|Total liabilities
|793,529
|730,448
|Commitments and contingencies
|Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,511 shares and 23,511 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value
|273,764
|273,850
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 94,622 shares and 94,221 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|946
|942
|Additional paid-in-capital
|521,742
|519,878
|Accumulated deficit
|(470,140
|)
|(442,922
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|18,863
|19,584
|Total shareholders' equity
|71,411
|97,482
|Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|1,138,704
|$
|1,101,780
| Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|213,796
|$
|192,500
|Costs of sales
|184,723
|155,226
|Gross profit
|29,073
|37,274
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|40,344
|44,440
|Transaction, restructuring and integration expense
|1,791
|2,964
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|7
|2
|Total operating expenses
|42,142
|47,406
|Loss from operations
|(13,069
|)
|(10,132
|)
|Other (income) expense
|Interest expense
|12,599
|7,579
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|(41
|)
|Other, net
|(278
|)
|135
|Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities
|(25,390
|)
|(17,805
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,828
|5,815
|Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
|-
|53
|Net loss
|$
|(27,218
|)
|$
|(23,673
|)
|Amortization of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares
|86
|87
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(27,132
|)
|$
|(23,586
|)
|Loss per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|94,298
|88,095
|Diluted
|94,298
|88,095
| Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(27,218
|)
|$
|(23,673
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,755
|7,548
|Equity-based compensation
|3,331
|2,455
|Provision for credit losses
|(166
|)
|441
|Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense
|893
|1,050
|Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees
|137
|-
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|7
|2
|Mark-to-market adjustments
|(2,073
|)
|(1,640
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|(41
|)
|Foreign currency transactions
|(141
|)
|245
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|1,828
|5,815
|Other
|449
|343
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|14,553
|8,397
|Inventories
|(27,329
|)
|8,907
|Derivative assets and liabilities
|(3,589
|)
|1,302
|Prepaid expense and other assets
|1,567
|494
|Accounts payable
|899
|(18,038
|)
|Accrued liabilities and other
|2,976
|14,372
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(22,121
|)
|7,979
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(41,291
|)
|(68,914
|)
|Additions to intangible assets
|(20
|)
|(43
|)
|Proceeds from sale of equity method investments and non-marketable securities
|500
|-
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|26
|21
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(40,785
|)
|(68,936
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments on debt
|(34,064
|)
|(100,462
|)
|Proceeds from debt
|80,073
|73,813
|Payments on supply chain financing program
|(32,844
|)
|(38,980
|)
|Proceeds from supply chain financing program
|49,369
|39,610
|Proceeds from convertible notes payable
|-
|22,000
|Proceeds from convertible notes payable - related party
|-
|50,000
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(2,176
|)
|(2,934
|)
|Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements
|13,473
|(4,933
|)
|Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards
|(1,549
|)
|(1,141
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|72,282
|36,973
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(52
|)
|(80
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|9,324
|(24,064
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|35,564
|37,840
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|44,888
|$
|13,776
The total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:
|(Thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|33,052
|$
|12,571
|Restricted cash
|8,984
|1,205
|Cash and cash equivalents - held for sale
|2,852
|-
|Total
|$
|44,888
|$
|13,776
| Westrock Coffee Company
Summary of Segment Results
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Beverage Solutions
|Net sales
|$
|164,079
|$
|158,059
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA1
|9,583
|10,800
|Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability
|Net sales2
|$
|49,717
|$
|34,441
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA1
|1,928
|342
____________________
1 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility. Refer to the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding our segments and a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities.
2 - Net of intersegment revenues.
| Westrock Coffee Company
Calculation of Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement Secured Net Leverage Ratio
(Unaudited)
|(Thousands, except leverage ratio)
|Trailing Twelve-Months
|Beverage Solutions Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|52,422
|Permissible credit agreement adjustments1
|7,858
|Trailing Twelve-Months Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|60,280
|End of period:
|Term loan facility
|$
|153,125
|Delayed draw term loan facility
|47,500
|Revolving credit facility
|147,500
|Letters of credit outstanding
|2,560
|Secured debt
|350,685
|Beverage Solutions unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
|(30,798
|)
|Secured net debt
|$
|319,887
|Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio
|5.31x
____________________
1 – Primarily consists of $5.3 million of pro forma run-rate impact of cost savings initiatives, as permitted by the Credit Agreement.
The Company is required to maintain compliance with, among other things, a secured net leverage ratio under the terms of its credit agreement (the“Credit Agreement”) among the Company, Westrock Beverage Solutions, LLC, as the borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, collateral agent, and swingline lender, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sustainability structuring agent, and each issuing bank and lender party thereto. The secured net leverage ratio is calculated as secured net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period, each as defined in the Credit Agreement, and is applicable only to our Beverage Solutions segment.
Management believes that our secured net leverage ratio provides useful information to investors and other users of our financial data regarding the Company's compliance with its material financial covenants. Failure to comply with the covenants in the Credit Agreement or make payments when due could result in an event of default, which, if not cured or waived, could accelerate our repayment obligations under the Credit Agreement and could result in a default and acceleration under other agreements containing cross-default provisions. Under these circumstances, we might not have sufficient funds or other resources to satisfy all of our obligations. As of the date of this press release, the Company is in compliance with its financial covenants.
| Westrock Coffee Company
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|(Thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(27,218
|)
|$
|(23,673
|)
|Interest expense
|12,599
|7,579
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,828
|5,815
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,755
|7,548
|EBITDA
|(1,036
|)
|(2,731
|)
|Transaction, restructuring and integration expense
|1,791
|2,964
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|(41
|)
|Equity-based compensation
|3,331
|2,455
|Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility pre-production costs
|4,449
|9,796
|Mark-to-market adjustments
|(2,073
|)
|(1,640
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|7
|2
|Other
|1,755
|337
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,224
|$
|11,142
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company's future operating performance and comparisons to the Company's past operating performance. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.
We define“EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define“Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction, restructuring and integration related costs, impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain non-capitalizable costs necessary to place the Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility into commercial production, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis.
Since EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment