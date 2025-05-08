Ukraine Looks To Vatican For Continued Support As President Zelensky Congratulates New Pope Leo XIV

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election to the Holy See and the beginning of his pontificate.

Zelensky shared his message on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“I sincerely congratulate His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election to the Holy See and the beginning of his pontificate. Ukraine deeply values the Holy See's consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation's military aggression the against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians,” the President stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine hopes for continued support from the Vatican:

“At this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine's efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace. I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength - both spiritual and physical - in carrying out his noble mission,” Zelensky added.

Cardinals of Roman Catholic Church call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

As reported earlier, on May 8, Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new Pope. The new pontiff, who took the name Leo XIV, spent much of his career as a missionary in South America and most recently led the influential Vatican office responsible for appointing bishops. It is expected that Pope Leo XIV will continue the reforms initiated by Pope Francis.