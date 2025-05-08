Nielseniq Expands NIQ Product Insights, Enabling Retailers And Brands To Better Navigate Global Challenges From Tariffs...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NIQ), the leader in consumer intelligence, today announced the global expansion of NIQ Product Insights (NPI), its market-leading solutions offering that provides CPG and retail enterprises with an extensive catalogue detailing the specific product attributes-such as dietary, sustainability, and clean label characteristics-consumers search for when they shop. Already adopted by leading retailers and CPG manufacturers in the U.S., NPI will expand to 25 additional markets within Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America throughout 2025 and 2026.

NPI empowers brands and retailers to stay ahead of global macroeconomic challenges-whether that is changing regulatory standards or tariff impacts-shifting consumer preferences, and category trends with the most granular product-level data in the industry. The solution, which combines NIQ's comprehensive market measurement with generative AI technology , delivers 27,000+ structured product attributes per SKU and resolves 99% of consumer queries, ranging from whether a product is GLP-1 friendly, gluten-free, or made in one's home country, in addition to the many other attributes that matter most to today's consumers.

“In a complex consumer environment defined by increasing competition and more discerning consumers, retailers have the added pressure of tariffs and inflation impacting their product choices and go-to-market decisions. Our NIQ Product Insights provides analytics and insights to help companies understand changes in global regulation, including origin labeling and food additive bans across markets, as well as how and why consumers are responding to product and pricing changes," said Marsha McGraw, Global Managing Director, NIQ .

Unmatched Product Granularity, Global Relevance

NPI enables brands and retailers to spot trends early, personalize experiences and accelerate innovation with confidence by translating billions of product data points into structured claims, formulations, dietary indicators, and certifications-giving clients a clearer understanding of what shoppers care about and why. Key capabilities include:



Regulatory Readiness: Attribute-level data helps manufacturers and suppliers stay in tune with evolving global regulations: navigating tariffs, origin labeling, and food additive bans across markets.

Faster Innovation: NPI helps clients spot emerging trends and respond with the right claims, ingredients, and formats to influence consumer choice and drive faster time-to-market. Shopper Personalization: Retailers use NPI's granular attribution data to elevate category management, optimize shelf layouts, and deliver personalized shopper experience that drives loyalty and conversion.

AI-Powered Intelligence, Global Scale

NPI is part of NIQ's broader effort to modernize the industry's understanding of what drives purchase decisions. By combining comprehensive retail measurement with next-gen AI tools, NIQ offers CPG brands and retailers a unified "source of truth” to optimize strategy, product development, and go-to-market execution.

This expansion is also a key milestone in NIQ's transformation, reinforcing its position as the consumer intelligence partner for approximately 23,000 clients globally, including many of the world's top retailers and brands.

