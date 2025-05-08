ICRC Says Next Few Days Will Be 'Decisive' For Aid To Gaza

Français fr Le CICR dit les prochains jours“décisifs” pour l'aide à Gaza Original Read more: Le CICR dit les prochains jours“décisifs” pour l'aide à Gaz

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The next few days will be absolutely decisive if the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), like other humanitarian organisations, is to continue providing aid in the Gaza Strip, said its director-general Pierre Krähenbühl. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 14:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The ICRC said it is currently conducting an intense dialogue with Israel.

“One of the difficulties at the moment is the possibility of the wounded reaching the ICRC's field hospital,” the director-general told journalists in Geneva on Thursday. And“there will come a time when we will have drawn on what is left of the medicines and other aid”.

This situation is“unacceptable” and violates international humanitarian law (IHL), Krähenbühl added. Israel has said it wants to distribute the aid itself in the Palestinian territory.

+ Swiss foreign ministry alarmed by Gaza developments

Krähenbühl stressed the country's right to do so, but also recalled the importance of following humanitarian principles to avoid“politically motivated” decisions. And without delay, the blockade against the large volume of aid at the border must be“lifted”, the Swiss national said.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don't miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. Popular Stories More Climate solutions Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants Read more: Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants