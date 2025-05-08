403
Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone on Thursday foiled an attempt to enter the Kingdom's eastern border and smuggle large quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory. A source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) said that Border Guard forces, in coordination with the relevant military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, responded to the incident and seized the illicit substances. The confiscated materials were referred to the competent authorities, the source said. The source stressed that the armed forces continue to operate with strength and resolve, mobilising all available capabilities to counter infiltration and smuggling attempts, and to preserve the security and stability of the Kingdom
