Rising Prices Drive Jordanians Towards Tailoring Over Fast Fashion

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amid rising clothing prices across Jordan, many citizens are turning away from international brands and fast fashion, opting instead for local tailoring services.

The shift revived a long-overlooked segment of the informal economy, reflecting a growing consumer effort to cut costs and find more value in their purchases, particularly in light of economic pressures, according to stakeholders.

“Financial strain is causing many consumers to rethink how they shop,” said President of the Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate, Sultan Allan.“As inflation and the cost of living continue to rise, people have less disposable income, pushing them to either reduce overall spending or seek more affordable alternatives.”

For 27-year-old marketing professional Noor Tarawneh, tailoring has become a more economical choice.“I used to buy summer dresses for JD30 to JD50. Now, I just buy fabric and pay around JD15 at a local tailoring shop to make something that fits me better.”

Batool Wasfi, a regular online shopper, said she previously bought dresses from shopping malls for every family gathering or event.“But prices kept going up, and the quality no longer felt worth it,” she noted, adding that tailored clothing is "more personal" and better suited to her preferences.

Mohammad Amin, a tailor based in Amman, told The Jordan Times that the past two years have brought a noticeable change in public perception.“People are realising that tailoring isn't outdated or only for special occasions, it's a smart and sustainable alternative,” he said.

Hala Ayman, who operates a home-based tailoring business in Jabal Al Marikh, observed a rise in demand for modest and traditional designs.“More women are coming back to traditional wear and modest cuts. They want clothing that aligns with their values while remaining affordable,” she said.

Across the Kingdom, shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of their spending habits, with many waiting for major sales before making purchases. As a result, most consumers are now only buying clothing when significant discounts are available.