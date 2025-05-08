Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Eco-Friendly Hemp-Based Shingles For Sustainable Alternative To Traditional Materials

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brian M. of Boise, ID is the creator of the Hemp-Based Roof Shingles, an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional asphalt, cement, steel, and cedar roofing materials. Developed using industrial hemp as a core substrate, these shingles significantly reduce oil dependency and environmental strain caused by traditional materials.Standard architectural shingles often rely on fiberglass and petroleum-based components, while wood and steel tiles deplete natural resources and contribute to carbon emissions. Hemp-Based Roof Shingles offer a high-performance, renewable solution engineered to match the durability, appearance, and ease of installation of conventional products with much less environmental impact.Each hemp-based shingle features a hemp-mesh substrate utilizing the structure and strength of the plant fiber, enhancing structural integrity and flexibility. The result is a shingle that not only emulates the aesthetic of an asphalt-based architectural shingle, but also meets or exceeds industry fire and impact resistance. The natural composition allows for customization in color, texture, and finish to make it suitable for a variety of architectural styles. The versatile shingles are compatible with existing roofing equipment and can be installed similarly to three-tab shingles, architectural shingles, and other common materials. This compatibility ensures a low learning curve for contractors and builders.A recent case study conducted by ACE Laboratories validated the performance of the hemp-based shingles under rigorous conditions. All five samples tested met or exceeded industry standards across all metrics. Technicians reported a volatile matter loss of only 0.25%, far below the ASTM D3462 standard limit of 1.0%, indicating superior durability and long-term flexibility. Notably, the hemp-mesh mat demonstrated exceptional bond strength with the plant-based tar, further enhancing the shingle's resilience and lifespan.As the demand for sustainable building materials continues to grow, Hemp-Based Roof Shingles are developed with the strength and renewability of hemp and combined with advanced material engineering to provide a better shingle compared to traditional shingles. The environmentally friendly option is better for the planet and maintains optimal strength and durability when building, making it a beneficial choice for any manufacturer looking to enhance their product line.Brian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Hemp-Based Roof Shingles product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Hemp-Based Roof Shingles can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

