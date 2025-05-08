403
World's Best High Jumpers Return To Doha For 2025 What Gravity Challenge At Katara Amphitheater
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fans worldwide will once again witness the world's best high jumpers defy expectations at the second edition of the 'What Gravity Challenge', set to take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the iconic Katara Amphitheater.
The highly competitive high jump-only event is the brainchild of reigning three-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Mutaz Barshim, who created a platform where top athletes can push their limits in front of a global audience.
Barshim, speaking in front of the media, is focused on inspiring future generations:“This event started to honor and empower athletes, It's about creating a movement, challenging limits, celebrating talents, and doing it in the heart of Qatar and beyond,” he said.
This year's edition will feature top male stars including Olympic medalists Shelby McEwan, and Hamish Kerr, alongside the event's founder Mutaz Barshim. And for the first time, the challenge will also spotlight the world's top women athletes such as World No. 1 Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Eleanor Patterson, and Christina Honsel, marking a major milestone in the event's evolution toward greater inclusivity and global representation.
The elite jumpers will battle it out for a $155,000 prize pool, with the winner taking home the unique trophy crafted by renowned Qatari artist Ahmed Al Bahrani, symbolizing both athletic excellence and cultural heritage.
The 2025 What Gravity Challenge is proudly supported by Visit Qatar, Ooredoo, Puma, Cosette, Jetour, Bornan and in collaboration with Katara, Alkass, and Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.
This event will be broadcast globally by Alkass, beIN SPORTS, World Athletics, and the Ukraine Public Broadcaster, ensuring that fans across continents can witness the competition.
