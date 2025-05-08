403
HH Sheikha Jowaher Patronizes QU's Graduation Ceremony Of Female Students, Honors Outstanding Graduates
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Consort of His Highness the Amir Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani patronized Qatar University's (QU) Graduation Ceremony of the 48th batch (class of 2025) of female students, held at QU's Sports and Events Complex on Thursday morning.
During the ceremony, Her Highness honored the 513 outstanding students, while HE President of Qatar University Dr. Omar bin Mohamed Al Ansari handed the certificates to the 2,857 graduates in various disciplines.
HE President of Qatar University gave a speech on the occasion, and student Manar Mahmoud Al Yafei delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates.
HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater attended the ceremony, alongside a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, as well as members of the university's board of trustees, university vice presidents, and the graduates' guardians.
