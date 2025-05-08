403
Albertsons Companies And Albertsons Companies Foundation Awarded 2025 Gold Halo Award
(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies, in collaboration with Albertsons Companies Foundation, has received a 2025 Gold Halo Award , presented by Engage for Good , for its collaboration on SummerEBT . This initiative connects families to new summer grocery benefits, ensuring no child goes hungry when school is out. Albertsons Cos. is incredibly proud to be recognized alongside other purpose-driven campaigns.
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
