Indian Skipper Sharma Quits Test Cricket

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has announced retirement from Test cricket, following reports about his possible sacking as a team leader.

Sharma, who quit T20 cricket after leading his side to victory at last year's World Cup, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket,” he said, adding he would continue to play one-day internationals for his country.

The Guardian quoted him as saying:“It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years.”

Earlier, the Indian media reported selectors could replace Sharma as captain for next month's five-Test series in England - given concerns about his form.

The 38-year-old miserably failed to impress with the willow in recent matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia, according to the newspaper.

Shubman Gill is is expected to succeed Sharma, who was appointed as skipper in 2022 after Virat Kohli's resignation.

He led India in 24 matches, winning half. Having run into poor form in recent months, he has represented his country in 67 Tests, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 with a dozen centuries.

