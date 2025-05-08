Tiicker CEO Walter Ward To Join Michigan’S Leading Startup Founders On Stage At The 2025 Mackinac Policy Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Michigan's #1 Gathering of Business Leaders to Feature TiiCKER, BAMF Health, StockX, Opnr and Huntington Bank to discuss scaling high-growth startups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world's first shareholder engagement and retail investor perks platform, announced today that its CEO and co-founder, Walter Ward III, will join an elite panel of entrepreneurs at the 2025 Mackinac Policy Conference to explore how high-growth startups thrive in Michigan.

Titled“How High-Growth Startups Make It in Michigan,” the panel will take place on Wednesday, May 29 from 1:30 to 2:10 p.m. at the Grand Hotel Theatre on Mackinac Island, Michigan. Ward will appear alongside Dr. Anthony Chang (Founder and CEO, BAMF Health), Greg Schwartz (Co-founder, StockX), and Andrea Wallace (CEO, Opnr), in a conversation moderated by Gary Torgow, Chairman of Huntington National Bank ($HBAN).

The discussion will focus on the diverse and growing ecosystem that's helping startups in Michigan scale, from financial and human capital to innovation hubs and public-private partnerships. Each panelist will share their personal entrepreneurial journey and insights on what it takes to succeed and scale in the Great Lakes State. TiiCKER was a 2023 recipient of a $510,000 talent incentive grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) aimed at supporting recruiting engineers and fintech talent to the Grand Rapids-based startup.

“As we continue to grow TiiCKER in Michigan – where I was born and raised – I'm excited to highlight how this state is becoming a global model for startup success,” said Ward.“From fintech to healthtech and creative industries, we're building something special here, and I couldn't be prouder to represent the Michigan startup community on this national stage.”

TiiCKER's inclusion in this prestigious panel reflects the company's rapid ascent as a disruptive force in fintech and retail investor engagement, including its work with Michigan public companies offering shareholder perks like Hagerty ($HGTY), Whirlpool ($WHR) and Wolverine Worldwide ($ The platform enables publicly traded companies to connect to and reward their verified retail shareholders, creating new channels for brand engagement and customer loyalty. And it provides a pathway for retail investors to experience the benefits of being a shareholder in the companies and brands they love.

About TiiCKER

Fintech TiiCKE invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they own and love. For America's more than 100 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, CEO and company-access events for retail investors, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners.

For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs that drive more spending, investing and voting among their consumers and verified owners, maximizing Shareholder Lifetime ValueTM. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named: Best Shareholder Engagement Platform (2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards); Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year at the 2024 American Business Awards®; Top MarTech Startup of 2023 by MarTech Outlook; and won the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

